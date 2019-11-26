What is the Best VPN for Thailand?

RitaVPN is the best choice of VPN in Thailand because RitaVPN protects businesses and individuals from Thailand’s new cyber laws, which gives the Government the power to search, duplicate information on computers and also confiscate computers without a warrant from the court. Hence, RitaVPN gives you 100% privacy protection from the Government’s prying eyes.

RitaVPN not only protects your privacy from prying eyes but also allows you to access websites either blocked by the Government or are geo-restricted.

In the case of Netflix’s limited content, with RitaVPN, you can access Netflix US and stream unlimited content. Asides Netflix, you can also access other restricted streaming services and major news sites like Yahoo!, CNN, BBC, Aljazeera, etc.

Why do you need a VPN in Thailand?

Thailand is a country known for its high degree of internet censorship, online privacy rights violation, and high cybercrime rate.

Thailand is one of the countries with the highest number of websites shut down by the Government. Presently, it only got worse with the new laws giving full backup to Government’s internet censorship and privacy rights violation without the need for a search warrant.

Six reasons why you should use RitaVPN in Thailand

1. Internet Freedom

There are several reported cases of arrests by the Government for posting ‘inciting’ and ‘anti-government’ contents on social media networks. Government censoring and monitoring activities force high levels of restrictions on individuals and private organizations.

Using a VPN service in Thailand is the only means of enjoying Internet freedom. RitaVPN gives you 100% privacy protection with its enhanced privacy and security features like its military-grade encryption, intelligent killer switch, numerous servers spread across the countries of the world, and above all, its ‘no log’ policy.

When you use RitaVPN, you have guaranteed protection from IP leak, online tracking, and digital footprint, etc.

2. Access Blocked Contents and websites

Blocked websites and web contents in Thailand include Pornography, political websites, and blogs, which are sympathetic to Patani United Liberation Organization (PULO)’s cause, and foreign news sites like Aljazeera, BBC, CNN, Yahoo News, China news, etc.

Using RitaVPN, you can unblock websites and contents. RitaVPN disguises your IP address and location to reflect a location outside of Thailand, with a new IP address that constantly changes to avoid tracking.

3. Stream contents from Geo-restricted sites

Many streaming services like Netflix US, Hulu BBC iPlayer, ESPN, NBC, etc. restrict their services within their country of operation

Netflix Thailand offers users limited access to less than 200 television series and about half of a thousand movies compared with the US version, which has more than a thousand TV series and about five thousand movies.

To access such mouth-watering contents from geo-restricted sites, all you need do is subscribe to any of RitaVPN’s plans, select ‘USA’ as your location, ‘Connect’ and enjoy unlimited content.

4. Bypass Government surveillance and protection from Cybercrime attacks

Thailand’s Government has sophisticated tools for intercepting and reading data sent over the internet. The Government can also intercept and listen to conversations from ‘VoIP.’

Also, Internet service providers (ISP) in Thailand have received orders from the Government to keep users’ log for not less than 90 days.

When Connecting to the internet via RitaVPN, your data is channeled through RitaVPN’s secure, encrypted tunnel using the highest military-grade encryption protocol. Hence, there is no way your data can be intercepted and decoded either by government agencies or hackers.

5. Torrenting

RitaVPN has dedicated torrenting servers that make torrenting fast, at 80% of standard internet upload and download speed.

Users can enjoy high-speed torrenting while staying safe and anonymous online.

6. Gambling

Casino lovers, it is sad news that Thailand’s Government places a total ban on all foreign gambling sites.

Using RitaVPN, you can access foreign gambling sites and enjoy spinning the wheel or dealing with the cards without being restricted to boring online wagers.

How does RitaVPN work?

RitaVPN has the following privacy and security features to ensure your guaranteed protection online.

The kill switch feature: the kill switch prevents data leakage by disconnecting access to the internet if your VPN goes off.

Military-grade encryption protocol: RitaVPN uses the 256-bit encryption protocol to channel and encrypt your data through its secure encryption tunnel, ensuring your data is 100% protected from interception and interference.

High-quality servers spread across the world: you can connect to these servers and access blocked websites and geo-restricted contents while also enjoying privacy protection by lP and location masking.

‘No log’ policy: RitaVPN is true to its no-log policy. RitaVPN does not keep users log details on their servers. Even when the authorities come knocking, there would be no data to handover.

Why you should choose RitaVPN

Privacy: RitaVPN is based in HongKong, a country with favorable privacy protection laws. When you subscribe to RitaVPN, your payment details are securely protected from third-party access. Also, you can use the anonymous payment means like cryptocurrencies.

Connection speed: high connectivity speed makes RitaVPN stand out amongst other VPN providers.

Intelligent kill switch technology to prevent data leakage

Unlimited Bandwidth connection: subscribing to RitaVPN gives you access to unlimited bandwidth connection.

A simple interface and easy to use navigation: RitaVPN has a simple user-interface and easy-to-use navigation features that make it a favorite amongst first-time users and expert VPN users.

Multiple device connections: connect and enjoy VPN services on up to four devices with a single internet connection.

RitaVPN pricing

RitaVPN Plans

The Monthly plan of $10.99 per month.

6-Months plan for $49.99 per six months. With this plan, you save 25% at $8.33 per month

The one year plan at $64.99 per year. You save 50% at $5.42 per month by choosing this plan.

Bottom Line

To enjoy RitaVPN’s privacy protection and other numerous features, head to RitaVPN’s official website and sign up for an account by choosing from any of RitaVPN’s plans.

All you need do is use a preferred payment method to pay for your chosen plan, download and install the RitaVPN app, and start enjoying its amazing features.