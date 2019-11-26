A Mental Health Retreat Could Help a Patient Develop New Skills to Control their Illness

Physical illnesses are easy to identify. When a person has a broken bone, that can be treated with a cast. Cancer might be treated with chemotherapy or radiation. Mental illness is invisible and people often suffer in silence. Those with mental illness such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder may appear normal but it could be a struggle for them to get up every day.

Treatment Options

There are plenty of pharmaceuticals on the market to treat mental health conditions. However, these medications often have side effects that some people find are more unpleasant than the condition. Instead of dealing with the side effects, some people don’t take the prescribed medications. Others self-medicate with alcohol or street drugs. Either of these options could result in a worsening condition. Self-medicating could result in additional complications that might require additional treatment.

Another option is a mental health retreat. This type of retreat gives people with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, PTSD, eating disorders and chronic stress the opportunity to relax and get professional help from trained therapists. During this retreat, patients learn skills that could help them manage their condition without medication. They take these skills back home with them and have more tools to manage their conditions.

Family Involvement

It’s important for anyone who is dealing with a mental health issue to have social support. Many people get this from family but sometimes the most supportive people are friends or even others who are dealing with the same illness. A retreat gives people a chance to get to know others with the same condition and share their personal struggles. Many times, people with similar illnesses offer the best guidance.

Whether an illness is visible or not, it is real and deserves to be treated. Regardless of this fact, many people are uncomfortable admitting they are suffering from mental illness and that often results in those illnesses being untreated. When they start treatment, either with therapy, medication or time at a retreat, people who have diagnosed mental illnesses may start to recover and feel better as they continue to live their lives as normal.