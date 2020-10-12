Why Should Dental Bridges Be Considered?

The bridge and abutment teeth must be cleaned daily and the recommended check-ups at the dentist (twice a year for children and adolescents, at least once a year for adults) are made. The dentist can immediately identify and treat possible problems and thus significantly increase the shelf life of the bridge. But, why should bridges be considered?

The procedure for dental bridges

In a first session with the dentist, the abutment teeth are prepared under local anesthesia. They are ground down to the gum line. Then an impression or digital scan of the jaw is made and the prepared teeth are provided with temporary crowns made of plastic until the bridge has been made in the laboratory and can be used and fixed by the dentist in a second session. The dentist first checks the fit and hold on the abutment teeth, and if everything fits perfectly, he or she glues the dental bridge with special cement. After that, the gap is closed permanently and durable and the patient can load the bridge like their other teeth.

Fixed or removable?

For understandable reasons, most patients want fixed dentures because they most likely feel and behave like their own teeth. However, this usually presupposes that there are still enough healthy teeth or tooth structure to attach bridges or crowns to. If this is not the case, only the restoration with removable dentures or implants, which are not paid by the insurance company, remains. The dentist will be happy to advise the patient and show them which options are available and which specific advantages and disadvantages they have.

Treatment

Since dentures are generally made in a dental laboratory and only integrated afterward, the treatment is always multi-stage. First, the dentist examines the patient and takes X-rays, if necessary, to get an impression of the situation in the invisible jaw area. On this basis, the dentist can then assess which types of dentures are suitable. Once the question of the desired dentures has been resolved, the dentist draws up a healing and cost plan, which you must submit to your health insurance company. This usually takes a few weeks, then the actual treatment can begin.