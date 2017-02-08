Why People Think Sales Are A Good Idea

An E-Commerce Guide for Black Friday 2016

The Black Friday Weekend is a huge sales holiday and the SMBs have a hard time competing with the larger companies in e-commerce. Since the SMBs are not able to sustain the huge price cuts and deals, they are not able to compete fairly with the larger companies. However, this is not a reason as to why an SMB should not participate in the Black Friday Weekend. You just have to be innovative using creative strategies that make sure you stand out from the crowd. There are strategies that you can use to help you achieve increased traffic during this weekend.

The first thing you need to do is optimize the email strategy. At the moment, email marketing is the surest way for lead generation and one of the most effective marketing tools. This is why you should start sending out emails in advance to create a countdown until the sales begin. Personalization of these emails is a key factor when it comes to email marketing. There is targeted email marketing that ensures the personalization of emails. For you to efficiently target the emails, you will need to observe the behavior and the purchase history of the customers to gather useful information.

If the sales are spread over a long period of time, you are likely to benefit from the weekend. The SMB is going to benefit from this strategy in that there will be customer awareness and also excitement that will drive sales. Spreading the sales will avoid the SMB from being overwhelmed with rush orders that they are unable to fulfill. This Black Friday Weekend, you could consider selling on the popular online platforms. The largest percentage of the retail market is owned by the online marketplaces and if you sell on this platforms, you are going to get higher level of sales. If you are a less known SMB, you will gain credibility and trust by selling on recognized platforms like these.

There is no need of being worked up over the size of the SMB as it grows. Most of the customers are shying away from mass production that the larger companies offer. This is why you should be proud of the small size because customers are now more interested in the niche items and exclusive products. The site you have for the SMB should be responsive to all types of devices. The reason for this is because the customer is likely going to research on the product first before making the purchase decision. The site should make sure that from the product images to the checkout is responsive. For the SMB to stay competitive, it is advisable that you focus on m-commerce as it takes center stage this Black Friday Weekend.

Source: 1. M-Connect Media an eCommerce development company