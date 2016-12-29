Why No One Talks About Taxes Anymore

Tips for Deferring Capital Gains Tax

A capital gain is a term used in taxation to refer to profit from the sale of a non-inventory item. On the other hand, if the sale proceeds are lower than the asset’s purchase price, a capital loss results. Once a capital gain results, your tax authorities require you to report it. Depending on the tax bracket applicable in your case, your liability could amount to large amounts, and that makes it wise to find ways to defer or avoid them. The following guidelines will help you defer capital gains on the sale of your non-inventory assets.

Ensure you own the asset for at least one calendar year before selling it. A saving in capital gains tax will result because the tax rates that may be applied during its sale will usually be lower than they are today. Waiting to sell after a year will result in savings as high as 20 percent.

If you sell investment or rental property; there is a legal loophole in place that allows you to defer capital gains taxes without worries. It applies when the proceeds from the sale of the said property are channeled back to the same type of investment within a specified period, which is usually 180 days. The complexities involved in this type of an exchange are best handled by a taxation expert, so hire one before proceeding. The good thing is that it works for almost anyone who uses it to defer capital gains tax.

Channel the funds into a reputable retirement fund because such accounts are mostly tax-deferred or tax-exempt. Such a step will ensure that you defer tax to a later period when the applicable rates will be lower. Note, however, that there are limits to the amounts that you can add to most retirement accounts, so use this strategy in conjunction with another one if the funds involved are substantial.

If you own a high-value asset, you can defer the payment of capital gains tax by handing it to a charitable trust so that they can sell it on your behalf. Note that charitable trusts are exempt from taxation, a benefit that you will reap from this kind of a transaction. The trust will then transfer to you a specified portion of the asset’s cost over a certain precise period. If there is anything left over, it is donated to charity.

You can defer the payment of capital gains tax if you have the ambition of educating your kids or grandkids. By depositing the proceeds of an asset sale to a college savings account, no capital gains tax liability will arise. It is also possible to get the same effect with a health savings account. It is a tax-exempt account that helps in catering for future medical costs. For you to benefit from this exemption, the funds withdrawn must not be used for other purposes other than medical.

Source: http://www.andysowards.com/blog/2016/make-the-most-of-business-assets/