Why No One Talks About Computers Anymore

Purchase Guide: Choosing the Best Features When Buying a Computer

When deciding to purchase a computer, it is important to choose the correct features to prevent frustration, need for upgrades, and waste of time and money. So let’s talk about the most important features to consider when choosing the right computer for you. Whether a mini computer, desktop, laptop, tower or all-in-one, computers share common parts and functions. Having the right understanding of the different parts and functions will help you make an informed purchase, estimate the repair price or simple better learn the tools literally at your fingertips.

The motherboard is a printed circuit board wiring all other computer parts together, which also includes the CPU and memory. Every component of a computer directly connects into the motherboard, which offers expansion options for additional devices and high-end graphic displays. The processor or CPU is basically the brain of a computer, that is why it is very important part that greatly affects a computer system’s performance. The quality and speed of the computer processor dictates the performance of the entire system, and other devices only allow the processor to reach its fullest potential. Processors are divided into two groups namely single core and dual core processors, and are distinguished by clock speed measured in gigahertz (GHz) and bandwidth measured in bits. Multimedia production needs a very fast processor ideally structured to work on digital media contents, files, spreadsheets and presentation. The random access memory or RAM affects computer performance which serves as a temporary location in executing instructions from your computer such as running programs and applications. The ideal RAM for gaming, producing DVD and video editing is 3 to 4 GB, and higher the RAM, the more you can run different programs at once with a faster speed.

The hard drive or hard disk is where information such as uploaded pictures, music files, drivers and video recordings are stored, measured in megabytes. You’ll need the maximum size of hard disk for installation of computer games and media library, but for spreadsheets, documents and data related to household finances, a low to mid-sized hard drive is ideal. It is also important that you have a wireless network interface in your computer which allows you to access different wireless networks wherever it is available such as in school campus, office, coffee shop or restaurant. Optical drives directly connects to the motherboard, and it uses light to read and write data to allow you to burn CDs and view DVDs using the DVD/CD-RW combo drive. The other computer parts and accessories sold in the market today include keyboard, mouse, speakers, usb port, monitor, antivirus software, sb pen, memory card and card reader.

