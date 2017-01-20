Where To Start with Tools and More

Facts Regarding Artificial Intelligence

A concept that have been concerned by many people from all times and all over the world is artificial intelligence. Many Greeks and Egyptians from the ancient times that have represented in their philosophy and myths the machines and artificial entities in which it has the qualities that resembles humans and especially their way of thinking, logic and intelligence are really concerned.

The branch of computer science concerning about the study and design of machines that are intelligent is the artificial intelligence. The term artificial intelligence was coined in a certain conference that happened in 1956 at Dartmouth defining it as the science of making an intelligent machine.

Together with the development of the electronic computers back in the past years, this certain domain and concept called as the artificial intelligence which is concerned with the making of intelligent machines which resemble humans, or it could be said as the qualities are those that humans have, started the production of intelligent machines.

The artificial intelligence have disciplines that they are implying and that they are very different from one another. When it comes to artificial intelligence, different fields are very crucial to artificial intelligence and these samples of these fields are philosophy, logic, mathematics, social sciences, psychology, cognitive sciences, engineering and computer science are very closely related and these are very crucial to artificial intelligence. All of the fields and sciences previously mentioned have a huge contribution to the creation of intelligent machines in which it has great resemblance to us humans.

Expert systems, image recognition, learning systems, robotics, natural language processing, soft computing, planning, knowledge representation and reasoning, logic programming, image understanding, scheduling, computer vision and the like are some areas of application in artificial intelligence and these are very crucial.

There are several researchers that have been achieving big successes in their creation of intelligent machines which has the capability of partially doing what a human being can do and in the past years, this field of artificial intelligence has been recorded as a rapid evolution since then.

It is not easy to simulate the intelligence of a human being, so researchers have also problems in that. Many characteristics and ability to correspond to certain standards are what an intelligent machine should have.

Intelligent machines should have the ability to plan the problems that should be solved, set goals to be achieved, ability to make choices and predict actions, ability to learn, understand human languages and to be able to show their emotions, so this is another challenge for the many researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.

You can search on Dan Faggella for you to know more about artificial intelligence.

Source: Dan Faggella