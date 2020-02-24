What You Should Know About This Year

Methods Of Pest Control

Pest control is the process of regulating or the management of a species that is defined to as a parasite or a species. A pest can be defined as an animal that brings changes in the lives of humans. Most of the human beings will tend to respond to the infestation of pests to make sure that they are eliminated. There are people who will not interfere with the lives of pests while others do what they can to ensure that all pests are gone. some people in the agricultural sector keep parasites to carry out experiments on them. They are pests that are destructive and hence if they are not terminated, they may result to losses and destruction of property. Pests if not eliminated, they pose very great threats to the humans, crops, and livestock. Examples of these

pests may include rodents, ticks, worms, mosquitoes and flies among others.

Pest control can use both natural and artificial techniques. The first approach to eliminating pests is maintaining hygiene. One a method is by cleaning up the environment. Written below are some of the practices of hygiene. One of the practices is to clean up after meals. The food remains can be placed in the bins and hence wash the utensils. Another practice is to ensure that there is no stagnant water draining at one place. The pests cannot breed where there is no water hence this will work out. Cean the toilets and make sure the septic tanks work efficiently. To prevent odor, ensure that the septic tanks are well sealed. To prevent the pests from entering the house, you can use fly screens, and you can also seal the holes that surround the pipes.

You can use biological technique to get rid of pests. In this case, an enemy to the pests is used to eliminate the pest or its offsprings. In this case, the pesticides are not used. There is a type of fish that can be used to eliminate the larvae of the mosquitos before they go to the next stage. some dung beetle is used to eliminate the flies breed by breaking down cow dung.

Another technique commonly used is chemical pesticides. There are so many pesticides available to terminate pests. However, the pesticides are not very safe since they may contribute to the contamination of the land, air as well as the food. They may also affect the people who are using them on the pests. The pesticides are available in all forms. They are also grouped based on how they have the power to fight over the pests. The pesticides, may work on pests through breathing, skin penetration or eating. Be careful when you are dealing with the pesticides. being careful will eliminate chances of contracting diseases.

