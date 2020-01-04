What To Do If My VPN Slow Down the Network?

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are an essential and important technology for a secure Internet, it has great advantages in protecting users ‘ digital privacy, security and rights. But, when you use the VPN, there are still some common cases that the internet seems to slow down.

Well, it is possible that a VPN slows down your internet. But before we make a conclusion, we need to clear away some other reasons that may lead to this problem.

Firstly, perhaps because users exceed their service package data limit but don’t realize that.

Secondly, the throttling of ISP could also reduce the speed. ISP throttling is when the internet provider intentionally slows down the internet speed, such as when the server is overloaded and when the loading time is heavy, so internet providers will open up more bandwidth to others who have paid for it.

To be honeset, if the reason that slows down your internet is ISP throttling, a VPN is considered as the most effective way to bypass it. With VPNs hiding your real IP address and encrypts your online traffic, ISP is unable to track the real IP and finds out whose bandwidth has crossed the limit.

You may need to check if your ISP is already throttling the Internet speed before complaining about your VPN service provider.

Test your Internet Speed through:

TestMy.net Or any other websites provide speed test service

Do VPNs really slow down my Internet?

Yes. But not that much. There are some factors that comes within your VPN might slow down you internet speed.

1.Encryption The higher the encryption level is, it tends to lower down the speed more noticeable. Try to select a lighter encryption level when you are doing an internet task which doesn’t require high security.

2.Server Location The closer the server to your location, the faster the speed could be. If you select a server that’s in a different continent from yours, it might be more slower than the server that is on the same continent with you.

3.Protocol Choice OpenVPN is considered the best as it provides adequate speed with high security. The PPTP protocol is fast with a lower security. However, the L2TP protocol provides high security with lower speed. If the application provides with different choices of OpenVPN, for example, use OpenVPN UDP instead of OpenVPN TCP since it’s faster.

How to Increase the Internet Speed?

Here are some tips to help you boost the speed of your internet

1)Choose a VPN provider that has the least bandwidth limit 2)Make sure your VPN is updated, the company may update new servers and close down old ones. 3)Switch to the closest VPN server as the closer the server is, the faster. 4)Make sure your firewall or antivirus software doesn’t interfere with the VPN. 5)Switch the OpenVPN TCP to OpenVPN UDP if the VPN offer a OpenVPN choices 6)Use a cable for connection instead of a wireless one. 7)Restarting your devices, router or software.