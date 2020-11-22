What to Ask When Choosing a New Dentist

A move to a new town brings many changes. Settling into a new job, new school, new home, and finding new medical and dental providers are just a few of these changes. For those who haven’t had to choose a new dentist in a while, here are some things to consider and ask before making that first appointment.

Experience and Education

One of the first things to ask is how much experience the dentist has and about their education, including continuing education. Has he or she kept up with the professional changes in the industry? An easy way to find out these things is by asking what professional organizations the dentist belongs to. According to one consumer guide to choosing a dentist, which you can find if you click here, most professional societies have continuing education requirements.

Procedures and Emergencies

It’s also important to find out what procedures the dentist does in-office and which are referred, along with the referral process. Does the dentist give patients a few referral options, or is there a single outside service they recommend? It’s best to choose a dentist that offers options and doesn’t have a personal or financial interest in which referral patients choose. Also, ask about emergency procedures. If something happens after-hours or on the weekends, is there an emergency number? It’s best to choose a dentist that offers emergency services.

Staff and Billing

Note how the staff treat patients?both potential and existing. Do they get patients into appointments on time? Is the office staff friendly and courteous? Many people struggle with dental anxiety, and choosing a friendly office can help ease these anxieties. Also, remember to ask about how billing works. Does the office accept your insurance and, if so, what is the out-of-pocket cost? Some dentists reduce their standard office visit fee to what is allowable by certain insurance companies. They do this so that their patients have no out-of-pocket costs, which helps their patients financially and brings in new patients.

Choosing a dentist with satisfying answers to these questions is the best way to decide where to get oral care. But, there’s another step. Once a potential dentist has been found, ask for recommendations from local people before making that first appointment. Things may seem awesome on the surface, but locals can tell you if everything is as it seems.