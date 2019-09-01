What Is the Treatment for a Dual Diagnosis?

It is not uncommon for people to suffer from addiction and mental health issues at the same time. When this happens, it is a dual diagnosis and needs to be treated differently than addiction alone. Unfortunately, people with dual diagnoses often do not receive the full treatment they need for all of their diagnosed conditions. Receiving the full spectrum of treatment is essential for the best results.

Why Is Dual Diagnosis Treatment So Important?

Many people turn to alcohol and drugs to self-treat their mental health conditions. As most people quickly come to realize, this is not beneficial and ends up causing more problems. Depression and anxiety are two of the most common mental health diagnoses that lead to drug and alcohol addiction. When a person’s mood is down or they are overly anxious, they are more likely to turn to their addiction for comfort.

If both diagnoses are not properly treated, a person’s mood will continue to be their downfall. The mental health issues must be addressed for a person to be able to effectively overcome their addiction. The treatment programs found at the Honey Lake Clinic allow individuals to have the full spectrum of treatment they need so they will be able to properly manage their mental health disorders and overcome the addiction that has been plaguing them.

How to Get Started

Detox is an important part of the treatment process. It is also important individuals go through a thorough mental health evaluation to ensure they are properly diagnosed. With a residential treatment program, individuals can receive the care and counseling they need to improve their lives and get them out of their addiction.

The process takes time and addiction recovery is not easy. Programs like Honey Lake help individuals to increase their faith in God and receive the direction and treatment they need for living a healthier and more abundant life.

If you would like to learn more about treatment, visit https://www.honeylake.clinic/. Call today to get started right away. They will be happy to speak with you confidentially, to begin addressing your needs and help you seek treatment. Allow them to assist you in the journey to sobriety.