What Do You Know About Kitchens

The Importance of Garbage Disposals for Commercial Buildings

Each and every household and commercial buildings, especially the fast food chains and restaurants, are producing a huge amount of food scraps every day, and has become a problem in the whole world, specifically in terms of environmental, sanitation and public health problems. Luckily, is that there is a certified architect that invented and designed a certain device which can help in lessening the possible occurrences of such problems in every communities, and that specific device that he had invented is what we called as garbage disposal unit. The useful and beneficial device called as garbage disposal is also called by other people as garbage disposal unit, waste disposal unit, garburator and garbage disposer, and it is definitely installed under the sink that is placed in the kitchen area and it is commonly powered with the electricity. The basic function and uses of garbage disposal device is to shred any food particles or food waste so that it can easily pass through the plumbing system, and in the end can help in preventing any undesirable odor or smell that comes from the left-over foods on the whole kitchen area and garbage cans. There are two types of garbage disposal namely the continuous feed, which is the most commonly used type of garbage disposal and can be used by feeding in the waste after being started, and the second type is the batch feed, in which the waste are placed inside before the operation started.

Garbage disposal can be used to promote cleanliness and orderliness on the surrounding areas of every kitchens, especially the commercial kitchens which can be of great use during the visit of health inspectors, which is why the owners of fast food chains and restaurants are advised to purchase and install such great device on their kitchen. Fixation and repair of such device may be needed over time, specifically when foul odor may spread all over the kitchen area, when it tends to leak and the food waste backs up or hums on the other sink, and most of these undesirable occurrences may be caused by the wearing out of the essential components of the said devices such as faulty seals, bearing and its motor. It may cause a lot of money in repairing or fixing such device, luckily, is that there are some useful tips found in the internet in handling the said device to maintain its good condition and stability, and that includes avoidance of placing any trash or hard items such as utensils, glass, screw, nails, rubber bands, cigarette butts, hair, grease, bottle caps and children’s toys; by running cold water while the disposal system is on to avoid overheating; by cleaning the garbage disposal in a regular manner; includes keeping anything too hard, such as hard bones and hard shells of shrimps, shellfish and crabs, out of the disposal which can cause the shredder to become dull and become less efficient; and lastly, is by not placing any starchy or fibrous items in the disposal or in a minimal increments or cut in small pieces, such as celery, banana peels, potato peelings, artichokes, coffee grounds or filters, hard seeds and fruit pits, onion skins and egg shells, and instead placed in composting sites.

