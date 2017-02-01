Understanding Accessories

Choose a Propeller for Your Boat It is important to state that there are two pertinent things to look for when it comes to choosing a boat propeller; one is the size of the propeller and the second thing is the horsepower of the propeller and both these two factors are vital in ensuring that the boat performs to the utmost best and there is efficient fuel utilization in the engine. When choosing the type of propeller various things come into play such as pitch, size, the number of blades and the material that the propeller is made from. It is vital to note that the diameter is the circle that is made by the rotating blades whereas the pitch is the distance that the boat moves forward in each complete rotation of the blades and the pitch should be in such a way that is designed to give the boat maximum momentum and the best guide to get the right diameter and pitch are the manufacturers of the engine of the vessel. In case the manual of the boat does not come with guidelines on selecting the right diameter and pitch of the propellers, then the buyer of the propeller can consult the dealers of boat motors and they will be able to get the right diameter and pitch specifications for their engines. It is vital to highlight that the number of blades is the next major consideration and in most cases, propellers come with either three or four blades, but the four blade is faster and has many advantages which include the following: enabling quicker acceleration, higher transformation of heights, faster planning, less spillage and a better holding power. An incredible fact to state is that three blade propellers, on the other hand, give better top end speed and they are ideal for racing and speed boating. Another good thing three-blade propellers is that they can be modified to four blade propellers by reducing just an inch in the pitch. Aside from diameter and pitch, another element is important in deciding the type of blade and this factor is cupping of the blade, which is the curve at the edge of the blade and the more the cupping, the better the grip the prop has on the water. The other issue to look into when buying a propeller is the use of the boat and there is no a one size fits all propeller and a boat should be fit with the propeller that matches the purpose for which the boat is used since a slow boat, tow boat, fishing boat and a speed boat all have different uses and they all need different kinds of propellers.

