Tools – Getting Started & Next Steps

Important Information About The Google Penguin Update

This article helps you keep yourself informed about the recent changes and what the Google Penguin update has provided for the websites and whether yours is affected to. To give you a background on why certain businesses are concerned about the Google Penguin update, it is because reports showed that certain websites slumped in rankings and they have pointed the cause to the update. There are certain people who are thinking about these Google Penguin update and how they can recover from the effects that these have brought over to their websites, now that the update also made major changes in the codes under Google.

People think that it is rather tricky to understand about how a certain website can be affected by the Google Penguin update specifically and how other factors can come into play. If you have experienced some ranking decrease from the recent Google Penguin update, then you can always learn more by reading this article. Two of the major things and steps that you have to take when you have realized how the Google Penguin update have affected your websites are cleaning these sites up and taking away all spams that have been inside.

This article also discusses the Google Penguin update in relation to the Panda update.

One of the reasons that experts saw why websites were affected by the Google Penguin update can be related to the Google Panda update that happened way earlier before the Google Penguin update was launched, affecting their rankings and traffic.

To know whether your sites have been affected by the Google Penguin update, search engine optimization services can inform you about indicators.

When you encounter issues with the Google Penguin update, search engine optimization experts believe that there are certain steps that you can take and offer you the best ways so you can recover with your websites.

There are several differences between being able get affected manually by Google or by Google Penguin update, search engine optimization experts are saying that you have to know why. The manual Google penalty takes you to actually file a reconsideration request. But when the involvement is present in terms of the Google Penguin update, search engine optimization experts say that these steps need further actions. The specialists are also saying that the best way to first deal and offer first aid to how these websites are impacted by the Google Penguin update, search engine optimization has to be fixed through cleaning up the websites and pages.

