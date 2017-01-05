The Key Elements of Great Vehicles

Features of the Best Automotive Tools and Parts

Do you want to save money on your car repairs and maintenance? If you plan to do so, you’ll need some basic automotive hand tools for you to be able to work on your cars. Some people can take anything apart and assemble easily with a screwdriver and vice grips, but for serious do-it-yourself car repairs and maintenance, you need to have the right tools and equipment. You should buy quality car tools backed up with a lifetime free replacement guarantee, so you don’t have to spend a fortune on your car tool collection. The basic hand tools considered as minimum requirement for your do-it-yourself repairs and maintenance include a combination of ratchet wrenches, adjustable wrench, set of sockets, screwdrivers, several pairs of pliers, and assorted purpose tools which includes funnel, oil filter wrench, a pair of safety stands, small floor jack, catch bucket or pan for oil and coolant changes, and a good tire pressure gauge. Let us talk about the names and functions of each basic tool for you to have an in-depth understanding on it.

For simple maintenance automotive jobs, you will need a set of open and/box end wrenches ranging 10 mm to 19 mm, and wrenches can be bought in a set which are used to handle all bolts and nuts you are likely to encounter. Invest both in an open and closed box end wrenches, and both in a metric and SAE wrench set that ranges from 3/8 inch to 3/4 inch. It is also recommended to add 1/2 inch or 3/8 inch drive socket set and ratchet wrench to your car tool collection, for faster removal of fasteners. A set of flare nut wrenches or an adjustable wrench is helpful in loosening large flare nuts or in holding one end of a bolt while you tighten a nut.

Screwdrivers are needed for variety of automotive works, and it is good to invest in at least two different sizes of regular or flat tipped and cross tip screwdrivers, with assorted short and long handles to give you flexibility and versatility. It is important for a screwdriver to have a good grip whether you prefer a wooden or a plastic handle. Plastic handles with rubber liners are also available but when they tend to become greasy, it slips. It is highly recommended that you also have a good pair of regular pliers and a pair of long needle-nose pliers for your toolbox, as well as a pair of interlocking pliers. Consider good grip feature when buying pliers, and it should be plated for corrosion resistance and of tempered steel. Vice grips are adjustable locking pliers that can hold or grip almost anything, but you need to make sure it is properly used otherwise it can damage fasteners. You basically need an oil filter wrench for changing oil and make sure you use the correct size in fitting the oil filter to your car.

