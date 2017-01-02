The Best Advice on Technology I’ve found

Applications of Augmented Reality Augmented reality is a technology that combines virtual reality with the real world and the present world of augmented reality deals with live video that is digitally enhanced with computer-generated graphics and one expert in augmented reality defines augmented reality application as one that combines the real world with the virtual world, is interactive and is in real time and it has been registered using three dimensions. Augmented reality has existed since the 1900s but recent changes in smartphone technology have increased the hype and for some dollars any person can point their phone at the night sky and view the layout of the stars and planets in their exact locations in full definition. Even though the smartphone does not have the computing power for various augmented reality applications it is slowly introducing the world to this concept and many researchers have attributed the mobile phone industry to saving their augmented reality research programs by making it more mainstream. There are three kinds of displays of augmented reality one of them being the head mounted display that is worn on the head or attached to a helmet and this display resembles glasses or googles and in some cases there is a screen that covers one eye. A known fact is that the handheld device is either a mobile smartphone or a portable computer whereas a particular display uses projected graphical displays onto fixed surfaces.

There are varied applications for augmented reality that include the military using it to assist men and women make repairs in the field and the other sector is the gaming industry which is moving beyond the traditional games and now has games that have wearable gear. It is good to state that navigation applications are a natural fit for augmented reality with everyday lives and some advanced GPS systems use augmented reality to make it easier to move from one point to another and some of the applications include using the phone’s camera together with GPS which enables the user to get the selected route over the live view of what is in front of the car.

Sightseeing is another area that uses augmented reality and one of the uses is in the ability to augment a live view of displays in a museum with figures and facts and there is even a company that has developed a system that is designed to increase the experience of the museum attendee. The kiosk alternative allows the guests to interact with the display in 3D and the person can choose a model card such as a human heart and hold it under the camera and on screen the perfect 3D representation appears which allows the guest to interact with it as if it is a real heart.