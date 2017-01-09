The Best Advice on Servers I’ve found

Guide to Setting up a Cheap Virtual Private Server (VPS)

If you need web hosting, you don’t have to spend much on it. Today, you can get shared hosting for a very cheap price, but sometimes you may need more control over your resource and when happens then?

You will need a cheap virtual private servers or VPS. A VPS will give you more control over your hosting environment. What you can do is to define the server process, the amount of memory and even what can be uploaded and how much can be uploaded. With a virtual private server your environment is isolated. This means that you do not share the space or the resource with other accounts. This means that even if there is another account that takes up a lot of resources in memory, you account will not be affected. This also means that is there is another account having problems with a server or is infected by virus, you account or your websites are completely unaffected.

A virtual private server is the optimum environment for WordPress. WordPress can be run in a shared hosting environment bur if you want to experience its true power, you can do so when it is moved to a virtual private server. Drupal and Joomla also works like this, running on a shared hosting environment but with a virtual private server hosting situations, will give you their full capabilities.

You will not find it difficult at all to set up a virtual private server. You just need to sign up with a provider the same way you would sign up with a shared hosting. what makes it different from shared hosting is that you have to choose the OS that your server will run on, and the control panel. To make things easier, some providers offer an operating system with a control panel already installed. The control panels Cpanel, Plesk, kloxo, and Direct Admin are the most common control panels.

While you can install your own control panel, if all you want to do is to install a WordPress blog then it may not even be necessary. It is also not necessary to install a control panel if all you want is to host static content such as HTML pages. To host their squeeze pages of sales pages, most internet marketing gurus use virtual private servers.

With a virtual private server you can have complete control over your hosting environment or a scalable solution that can grow along with your website.

So whatever you will do with your virtual private server, if you want it to work smoothly you need to have the appropriate requirements. Your software basic requirements should be marked so that it will function properly.

