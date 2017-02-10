The Beginners Guide To Equipment (Finding The Starting Point)

Who Says That Golf Has To Be Expensive?

Almost everyone has aware of various accounts of golfers who are spending big sum of money just to play on fancy courses but, how could these people enjoy it and spend thousands of dollars on a game where you have to hit the ball with a thin and long stick? Is it about the attraction of riding in golf carts or is it the clothes that are worn when playing the game?

We simply can’t deny the fact that among the most expensive sports being played today is golf and you might end up in dropping large sum of cash only to get into top and well known golf clubs. You on the other hand can save cash actually if you don’t want to play at fancy places and it does not need to be too expensive either. In the next paragraphs, you are going to learn some useful tips that can be helpful to you to make the cost of playing this sport lower than what you thought.

Buying clubs – normally, the clubs themselves cost around 150 to 500 dollars and that’s for a decent set. Though, you may still end up in paying lots of cash if you wish to have the best clubs such as the ones that come with rocket boosters, laser lights and some special abilities.

Buying clothes – you have read it right, when playing golf in various places, you may actually need to buy fancy clothes similar to pointy shoes, and goofy hut. As a matter of fact, spending a hundred dollars for a couple of golf outfit is not new.

Rent golf carts – if you are playing at golf clubs on a regular basis, then they might just let you to use the golf cart free of charge as long as you are a member of the club. If you are not a member of the club on the other hand, then you may possibly have to spend 10 to 50 dollars depending on the golf course.

Getting into the course – you will approximately spend 10 to 30 dollars to play on either municipal or public golf courses but if you want to play on private clubs, be sure that you have a spare of hundred or thousands more. Prices for golf resort starts at 500 dollars for front and back nine and it’s just the initial cost. There are some other courses to which you could sign up for membership and the price is normally lower for the members.

Practice – just because you are not hitting a golf course, it does not mean that you must spend time in hitting the ball. You can actually practice your skills at a driving range for a modest price of 10 or 30 dollars per hour.

