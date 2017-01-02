The 4 Most Unanswered Questions about Resources

How Can Augmented Reality Enhance the Way we Do Business? Augmented Reality (AR) is a new development which affects business practices not like the way technological advancements do wherein businesses are prompted to change their ways of doing things, but to thoroughly enhance their old patterns of achieving a peculiar task. Because the business environment is constantly changing, businesses adapt or augment the way they do the basic tasks like hosting meetings or showcasing products. However, each time a more versatile utility is enhance or augmented, it holds a great promise of face-lifting the way we think about doing business. When it comes to accommodating business dealings and promoting our products to potential clients, there is a need for enhancing the way it is done from farm gate transaction to our brick and mortar economic undertaking. Nothing has changed when it comes to these fundamental task, except that the way we do it has tremendously changed. Transaction cost and charming our product to potential customers, which used to be very inexpensive will entail a substantial cost and a restricted reach had it not been for various innovations to help a businessman to organize or to sell its goods to a great distance. It is now an equal reality to make face to face transactions and product promotions even from a remote location, thanks to technological achievements.

Augmented reality is distinct from virtual reality in that it offers users graphical enhancements to their real, physical environment, rather than creating an entirely new environment. An example would be when you want to show a customer how a piece of furniture would look like in a room, you simply take a tablet and focus it in the room and place the virtual furniture in the place where they want to put it and they can see the effect of its presence in the room. In other words, this would similarly be what you would do when you literally take the actual furniture and place it in their house. so with augmented reality you don’t need to use your imagination much on how it would look, what the best color would be, and other minute details that you want to see in your furniture.

Augmented reality can change the way geographically dispersed employees connect. When the team holds a meeting, remote workers can often be detached from the group or become easily distracted. With augmented reality it is possible to hold team meeting where everybody in present in the room. It will be a more engaging meeting especially for the remote workers and those who are physically present are more likely to include them in the discussion. AR can have many more applications that can blend your digital information in the real world environment.