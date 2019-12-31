Teensafe is Suffering a Data Leakage

Teen monitoring app named TeenSafe has recently leaked from one of its servers thousands of usernames and passwords. User Identities, passwords, and Apple ID information have been stolen. The app developers believed that TeenSafe information is encrypted, but the data somehow leaked in plaintext format that calls into question the integrity of the device. The data has been hacked from one of TeenSafe’s cloud servers designed for user data management.

TeenSafe is a parental control app that allows parents’ access to the web browser, profile, social media records, and text message logs of their children. All these high sensitive materials are now available to people behind the hack. British security researcher Robert Wiggins has found two compromised TeenSafe servers. Nevertheless, it appears that only one site has confidential user information.

After the accident, a TeenSafe spokeswoman issued a statement. He claimed that one of the servers affected was shut down and notified to all users affected. During the last three months, more than 10,000 accounts were affected. The developers have informed themselves of no compromising photos, notes and location data. However, both parents’ and children’s email addresses have been leaked, so hackers could identify users. All iOS and Android are available and no kid’s permission is needed, which has impacted users of both apps.

If double-factor authentication is activated, then the app will not work, this situation of not being able to have double-factor authentication makes the app vulnerable. Anyone who has access to an E-mail account password can login and access to private information in the corresponding e-mail accounts.

Teensafe’s technicians are now working on improving the security level of their servers. Whereas, as for users, there are things they need to do at their side. It can be helpful for them to use a VPN while using the online Apps, so the information they send to the apps will be encrypted. VPNs are not only used for unblocking websites, they also play a great role in protecting online data and guaranteeing Internet security.