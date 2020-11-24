double layer stretch film machine





Double layer stretch film machine uses LLDPE as main material and adopts several kinds of resins to manufacture the single/double-side self-sticky stretch wrapping film. The film has good tensile strength,anti-pricking ability and impact strength. Its good shrinking memory function and self-sticky can make goods integrity to prevent goods from loosening and collapsing during transportation and being polluted by dust. The transparency and tensile strength of this product can make the packaging beautiful, economical and practical. The film can be widely used in wrapping of palletized goods. Its a good substitute for hot shrinking packaging film during transportation. Technical Parameter:

Item/Model KD-500*2 KD-1000*2 Screw diameter(mm) 55*2 65 *2 L/D ratio of screw (L/D) 28:1 28:1 width of die head (mm) 650 1250 Width of finished products(mm) 500(250*2rollers) 1000(500*2rollers) Thickness of finished products (mm) 0.017-0.05 0.017-0.05 Structure of film layers A/B A/B Max output (kg/h) 40 100 Linear speed of machinery (m/min) 10-120 50-100 Total power (KW) 50 140 Overall dimensions (L*W*H)m 6*1.5*2.5 10*4*3 Weight (T)(About) 3 8 Optional Equipment: 1) Auto loader 2) Auto dry hopper 3) Motorize net changer 4) Hydraulic net changer 5) Air shaft 6) gule pump





Kingdom Machine co.,ltd team professional produce rotogravure printing machine, blown film lines, blown film extrusion,bag making machine,flexo printing machine,stretch film machine,bubble film machine,recycle machine for over 15 years.



