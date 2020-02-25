Smart Ideas: Revisited

Invested Health Food Restaurant by Oprah Open Date For First Florida Location

St. John Town center for a while now has been in the works True Food Kitchen. The announcement was made to be opened on November 7th. This is a date that many people were waiting for. In case you want to learn more about this restaurant, then here are some of the things you should note.

One thing you should know about True Food Kitchen is that it will take 8,064 square-foot. The restaurant will be located at the 5205 Big Island Drive at the St. Johns Town center. It is the same location that was the home to the former Mitchell’s Fish Market. What you should note is that this is a location that will have 201 seats and an open kitchen. The other area that people can seat will be a covered patio. This will have about 50 seats. The patio area will have natural wood. The artwork used in the facility will be locally inspired.

What you need to note about the restaurant is that it will use ecofriendly products. The color scheme will be earthly natural. What you should understand is that the floor will be made out of hardwood. What you should understand is that the chairs will be made out of recycled water bottle. The aim of the facility is to be eco-friendly. The other thing you have to understand is that the facility will offer simple ingredients and little known superfoods.

You should understand that the True Food Kitchen has 24 locations. It is located in 11 states. What you have to understand about the facility is that it was stated by the Sam Fox and Andrew Weil. The started the True Foods Kitchen in 2008. In July of 2019, Oprah made equity to invest in the company. What you have to understand is that they join the board. The plans are to double the numbers in a few years.

The one thing you should know more about the restaurant is that it aims to give the best to the clients. The thing you have to understand is that the aim of the facility is to make those who get into it to feel at home. They will offer hospitality and delicious foods. The other thing about the facility is that it will offer creative cocktails. The thing you have to understand is that the facility will have 135 staff. Some of the things you should understand is that when dealing with this, then you will find that they will end up getting paid training. The aim is to see to it that it offers the best.