Singapore ISPs are Blocking Pirate Sites

Singapore introduced changes to copyright laws that enable ISPs to ban pirate sites after getting a lot of heat from the holders in 2014. It took some time for the authorities to keep up with the issue of online piracy following the passage of these amendments.

In 2016, the MPAA requested that Solarmovie.ph become, as a result of the High Court Order, the first pirate website that the ISPs are blocking. After that, a further major break took place until May 2018, when another round of high court rulings ordered ISPs to ban specific pirate sites. This was a consequence of another lawsuit by the MPAA earlier 2018.

As a result, the access to 53 Pirate sites in 154 domains was blocked by large ISPs. These include The Pirate Bay, KickassTorrents, Solarmovie, etc. In addition to the Singtel, StarHub, M1, ViewQwest and MyRepublic direct court orders is adhered to by all major ISPs.

Under Singapore law, the High Court must ensure that, before issuing a blocking order for every website, all conditions are met. Sites such as YouTube, for example, involve infringements at certain rates of copyright but their main purpose is not to infringe copyright. That is why YouTube is not identified while Pirate Bay is banned.

Singapore seems to have opted to be a part of the global piracy war effort. This does not, of course, mean that people cannot find a way to remove a blocking order from such pages. Under this situation, many people in Singapore start to count on VPNs to unblock websites that are blocked by the ISPs. As most VPN service providers have servers located around the globe, by connecting to a VPN, users are allowed to be connected to the Internet outside their countries, which will further allow them to have access to the Internet content of the countries they connect to. That is why VPNs are frequently used for bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking websites.