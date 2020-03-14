Preparing for Your Upcoming Holiday Dinner Party

The holiday season is fast approaching, so it’s time to kick the party planning into high gear. In addition to organizing the catering services and menu, there are a few odds and ends that will also need to be taken care of to ensure a no-fuss holiday celebration. Here are several considerations to consider when planning the perfect holiday party.

Create the Menu

No matter the size of the party, plan on outsourcing the responsibility of cooking with dinner catering. Even those who enjoy spending time in the kitchen will have too many other tasks to handle to add the monumental job of feeding every one to that list. An experienced caterer will be able to help their client select the right menu items to accommodate everyone’s dietary preferences and cook the delicious meal.

Organize Seating

Think about providing guests with amble seating during the event. If guests will be enjoying seated dinner catering, it will be important to rent a long enough table for plenty of chairs. An easy way to accommodate numerous guests is to provide a buffet instead, but it might still be a good idea to have additional seating.

Coordinate Entertainment

Consider the mood of the party when booking entertainment. If the goal is to create an intimate atmosphere conducive to meaningful conversations, a classical soloist will be the perfect accompaniment. If the idea is to have a more festive and livelier event, hire a DJ and rent a dance floor.

Event Planner

To really kick back and relax at a holiday gathering, think about hiring a professional to attend to all of the details. They can help to stage the home or even book a venue for the event. They’ll coordinate everything from the entertainment to the furnishings. If the party is for a large number of people, this can prove to be very beneficial.

To plan a holiday menu that is sure to create treasured memories, turn to the professionals at Select Catering. They offer catering services for any type of function. They have options for banquet catering which includes an operations manager and a host of uniformed staff. There are also buffet catering solutions for all occasions. Visit them online at https://www.selectcatering.com to get started.