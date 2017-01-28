Overwhelmed by the Complexity of Businesses? This May Help

Increasing Awareness and Understanding About Press Releases

Press releases are time-tested and valuable tool utilized in generating earned media coverage, increasing sales and spreading your company’s message, through right strategies basing on your stories, messages and pitches. Pay attention to the all details because this is critical and important especially when you are attempting to get national media outlets in covering your news. You have to remember that individual pitching is more effective compared to mass pitching. Your press release should be able easier to pitch and some of these news and stories may evolve around, launching a new product or service, unique statistics, major milestones, company stories, events or news-jacking.

Having a unique product will likely get more pitches than average or common products seen in the market today. You can conduct poll or survey if you have sufficient number of customers, and get statistically significant numbers which you can utilize in generating earned media coverage for your business. Most reporters love new, fresh, unique and compelling stats for their articles, and giving the information to them will increase your chances of being cited and re-cited throughout the internet. Pitchable moments can be your major milestones such as hitting one million dollars, gallons or units of your product. Your company stories such as your activities for a social cause or exemplary company culture can be shared and surely these will get the interest of online users. If you are hosting an event that will provide value to your target audience and successful people will be speaking, reporters will likely be there as well. Your pitch-generating topic could also be your educated perspective or potential solution to something going on in the news. Some examples of topics that are hard to pitch include new hires or promotions, new versions of your product and web redesign. After you created an interesting news or story, then it is time to tell the story, and this is when press release comes into play.

A press release can catch the attention of journalists when it is so negative or bad news, pisses off, something unique or extraordinary, something that is associated with current events, trending and in-style. Some stories or news can become pitchable even though it is not made into full-fledged press releases, because journalists can receive it by just sharing them as a blog post. Press release distribution services make your life easier because a press release distribution company is responsible for creating links of various press releases, creating thousands of impressions for your products and services. We can help you find the best press release distribution services.

Source: http://ritareviews.net/2016/11/types-of-writing-you-should-try-out/