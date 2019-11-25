Online Privacy Tips You Should Implement in your Business Workplace

It is getting progressively harder to keep digital information private.

However, it is important for businesses and the staff too, to get vital privacy information to keep them safe from any online threats.

In this article, we’re going to look at some privacy tips that can be used by businesses and employers to keep digital information safe.

And for the employees too, don’t worry, we reserved some for you too!

Privacy Tips for Business Owners or Employers

1. Use a web filtering technology

To prevent staff from mistakenly sharing a sensitive file online, it is important to use a web filtering technology to ensure that they don’t use social media sites, – where they may post.

Some web filtering software enables the staff to access social media sites but disallows them from posting. This greatly reduces the risk of mistakenly sharing sensitive information that may belong to customers.

There are easy ways to set up a web filtering system in the organization. It may be done by simply installing software on the computers, or using a firewall to block access to protected sites.

2. Ensure your antivirus programs never get expired

Your business is a top target for hackers. Your computers are always bombarded with loads of viruses, Trojans and Spyware programs.

To prevent ever being vulnerable to any virus or spyware, it is important to install antivirus software on the computer. Of course, making sure all the software is regularly updated is equivalent to getting maximum security in the workplace.

3. Keep a full data backup

What if you suddenly get hacked? Well, that’s a tragedy. But what about your information? Is it gone forever?

For this reason, it is extremely important to keep a full backup of your data. When the data is backed up, it should be kept in a safe location, preferably in a different location to prevent it from the prying eyes of hackers.

4. Prepare an Incident Response Strategy

Nobody is assured of complete safety in the digital world. Your business stores sensitive information digitally. Hence, there should be a sort of a prompt response plan to every attack.

A good business should have a cybersecurity department put in place. This can serve as an incidence response. Once any loophole is detected in the digital system, the cybersecurity department is quick to alert other departments, while working on rectifying the loophole.

This way, customers and other relevant authorities can be informed about the attack promptly. This may also help in preventing the attack, or greatly reducing the impact on the business.

5. Train employees on email communication

Email phishing attacks continue to be one of the most disturbing attacks on individuals and organizations. In a business setting, all members of the staff need to get adequate education about the menace of email spam.

There should be adequate training, so they could easily spot an email targeted at getting information about the business.

Also, it is important to tutor your customers on how to spot legitimate emails from your organization, if you send any.

Using a secure email service unblock websites provider is also invaluable, so your emails are encrypted end-to-end and not intercepted by some unkind hackers on the way.

6. Employ a skilled ethical hacker

Not all hackers are info thieves. Many hackers are there to help you when your information is being stolen by the “black hat hackers”. They are known as “white hat hackers,” or otherwise known as “ethical hackers.”

In a business workplace, there should be a good hacker to combat black hat hackers. If your computers are already hacked by black hats, a white hat can do a great job of getting it back, if possible.

7. Segment your network system

It is important to make sure that networking in an organization is segmented to reduce the impact of a possible data breach.

So, if a hacker manages to hack into the computers, not all of your computers will be affected. It is recommended to separate the information by level of importance, and customer’s data should be on the top of the priority list, as usual.

Privacy Tips for Workers or Employees

1. Teach good password practices

Brute force attacks seem to be on the rise, and it’s a pity most people don’t know what a secure password is all about.

It is very important to understand the significance of a good password. Good password practices mean the use of secure and impossible to guess passwords to secure digital devices and accounts.

Tip: Never use a password for two different accounts and never enter “password” into the password field.

2. Make use of VPN while at the workplace

Several business organizations implement web filtering technologies to block some websites from being accessed from the internet at the workplace. However, you make use of an excellent VPN service such as RitaVPN to unblock websites while in the business environment.

Besides, this VPN service is effective in unblocking services such as Spotify, CrunchyRoll, Crackle, HBO Go, Texture, and others. Also, for VPN download, RitaVPN subscribers can anonymize their online browsing activity on compatible devices such as Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

3. Secure your devices

Using a strong password to protect your digital devices is crucial to your security. A password shouldn’t be a variation of your name, and shouldn’t be from the dictionary.

Also, set up a tracking system on your devices in case it gets lost. Make sure your data are safely backed up; preferably to the cloud to avoid losing your information.

You just learned new tips on keeping your digital information safe. Next time you’re at work, be sure to follow all these tips, be it that you’re an employer or a staff.

Conclusion

Online privacy without the usage of Virtual Private Network (abbreviated as VPN) is incomplete. This is because VPN service masks your online location through its secure servers thereby preventing snoopers from knowing what websites you visit and most especially your real location.

You may also like:

Why You Should Stop Ignoring ‘Update Your Device’ Messages ??

Should I Stop Ignoring App Updates on the Phone ??

How Do Hackers Crack Your Password ??

Are There Any Good Free VPN Services ??

How to encrypt Gmail to secure your emails?

Best Free Anonymous Email Accounts

What is the best VPN for School?

How to Protect Yourself from Ransomware ??

One of such excellent VPN service provider you can count on is RitaVPN. With RitaVPN, you can implement a secured online privacy irrespective of your location whether at home or even business environment.