Tips on How to Pass CPA Exam

Many CPA exam passers tell us that the earlier any one takes the CPA exam after graduating college the better because the work schedule of the person is likely to become more demanding and the goodness with doing it after college is because the person still has good test taking skills that can still be put to use while they are still polished.

Some people note that students that use a CPA exam review course pass at twice the rate that other students that do not use the course review and it is still easier to study for the exam when the person has the CPA review course. The CPA review course that the individual selects is less vital than what they decide to do with the course they pick, and the person needs to do some research, ask for suggestions and get reading those books.

Technology can still come in handy when studying for CPA because it enables the person to squeeze in some minutes of study time on their smartphone wherever they are, be it on the train, waiting on the line at the DMV, the bus or on the can. Thus, the individual can go ahead and take a quarter hour toilet break and if anyone at the firm questions the reasons as to why they frequent the toilet that often then they can say that they have a running stomach.

The individual needs to understand that the exam is a marathon and not a sprint, and the process of preparation could take one year for a person or three years for another person thus the person needs to pace themselves by studying small chunks of data over a longer time period as opposed to cramming large data parts over a short period of time. Balance is key, and the person needs to keep studying regularly and make it a habit but it should be done for very long like over the next year lest the individual gets burned and may even fail and the rule is to study for no more than three hours per session on each day.

The person may need to adapts great study habits because a good night’s sleep the night before the exam and if the individual has a difficulty sleeping they need to start improving their bedtime routine early enough, and they will have an easier time getting the good night’s sleep the night before the exam without taking any drugs. The person has to avoid drugs because they cannot afford to wake up foggy on the morning of the exam, the benefits of a healthy sleep routine are very many, and it will pay off on the exam day.

