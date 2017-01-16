On Resources: My Experience Explained

Prophecies: Why It is Important to Request for a Prophecy

Prophecies are still very true these days. There are several reasons why people would want to receive a prophecy. Whatever reasons they have, they understand that it is very important to receive Bible prophecy at this time and age.

But, why is it essential to receive prophecies or ask for a specific prophetic prayer?

First of all, requesting for Bible prophecy strengthens one’s faith. Prophecies will help you discover some of the strengths that you never knew you actually had.

There will be a certain time in your life when you feel that God is trying to tell you something important or He is sending you a certain message. Not everyone has the gift of prophecy but people who have it will help you receive confirmation of God’s message.

Whether you’re a new believer or you’re someone who has been practicing your faith for a long time, you will be put in a situation wherein you feel that you don’t know what God wants you to do.

Prophecy will help you understand your specific calling and will also give you insight on life’s direction. A Master Prophet will help you determine what gifts God has bestowed upon you so you can use these gifts for His glory and you can help others along the way.

As you may already know, prophets are the people who are able to get answers from God. A Master Prophet has the gift of intercession and can intercede for other people. Prophets are known from the Bible times and until today to have the power to move God’s heart.

Did you know that prophets have prophetic insights? God can inform them of a certain situation wherein you may make a wrong decision. The gift of prophecy that prophets have will help you avoid taking the wrong turns and making wrong choices that could result to a miserable future.

In relation to making the right decisions, prophecies will also help you have wisdom in getting a hold of yourself in situations that you initially thought you don’t have control of.

Peace is a very important part of your life. Getting answers from God through the intercession of a Master Prophet will help you discover the missing pieces in your life that you’ve been looking for all this time. Prophecies will also remind you that no matter what path you choose in life, you are never alone.

If you are one of the many people in this world who feel that you are bound to something that you don’t quite understand, it may be time to get real answers from God. Prophetic prayer will help break whatever bonds are keeping you from living in peace with God and others.

Life always has struggles ahead but it’s a relief to know that there are prophecies to help us along the way. You may come across questions that you still don’t find the answers to but prophecies will help you get the answers from God that you’ve been wanting to hear.

