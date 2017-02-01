On Fridges: My Thoughts Explained

Wine Serving Temperature – How You Should Serve Your Red Wine

In most cases, people would drink red wine at room temperature but lately, people are being pushed towards the idea of drinking it after being chilled. When it’s a hot day, it makes more sense for people to drink wine that are cold. However, most people have no idea what temperature the wine should be at. The amount of questions different people have when it comes to this matter is something that might have your surprised. The kind of wine you have will also be one of the factors that will need to be taken into consideration. If you have wine that is lightly fruity, an hour in the fridge should be good enough. A richer flavored wine however, if left in an unheated room for two hours will be able to achieve the best serving condition. A wine that has more body should be served in a warmer temperature. If you are looking to serve a rose wine, chill it for an hour and a half.

As soon as you put the wine on a glass, the temperature will immediately start changing and this explains the taste difference from when you open the bottle and when you finish it. Among the things you can do to ensure that the wine’s best taste is achieved is to take its temperature before you actually serve it.

Contrary to what most people do of storing their wine in the kitchen, it’s actually the worst place in the whole house where you can store your wine and for good reasons too. The room is usually where it gets the warmest and also the coolest. When you cook in the kitchen, the room temperature already changes. You want to find a place in your house where it doesn’t get heated by the sun when it rises and when it’s about to set. It would be more ideal to store your wine in a cellar where the temperature is usually at a constant level. Making experiments when it comes to the serving of red wine would be something you will find to be a great learning experience.

