Nicotine In Cigarettes – Addictive Or Not?

The debate continues between medical experts and rehabilitation specialists as to whether or not nicotine in cigarettes is actually an addictive substance.

Many people are unaware of the hotly debated topic of nicotine as a n addictive substance. Some experts claim the substance is only a psychological addiction, while other specialists claim it is in fact a physiological affliction.

I was once contacted by a professional hypnotist who rebuked me for my assertion that I had overcome a nicotine addiction. He proudly touted the fact that nicotine is not a bodily addiction and that my commentary on the issue was unethical.

This notion is hilarious really.

I admit a little research will turn up mixed opinions on the issue.

For instance in 1996 top executives of leading tobacco companies made public claims downplaying the idea of nicotine as a physically addictive chemical. And numerous independent scientific studies have suggested that nicotine is either not the only addictive substance in cigarettes, or that this chemical only causes psychological dependency and no real physical addiction.

On the other hand, In February 2000 the Royal College of Physicians published a report on nicotine addiction which concluded that Cigarettes are highly efficient nicotine delivery devices and are as addictive as drugs such as heroin or cocaine.

I actually like to take this article away from the flawed debate of physical vs. psychological and make a more relevant point. It makes no difference what scientists are able to prove in a lab at this stage, we all know smoking is a habit that becomes an obsession, and this obsession has killed millions of people.

More importantly for the purposes of this article, numerous surveys have concluded that 80% (or more) of all smokers express a desire to quit, but say they have tried without success on multiple occasions. If thats not an addiction I frankly dont know what is.

All this talk about mental addiction, bodily addiction, etc. is totally moot. Quantum physics has done a fabulous job of proving the role of mind in actually creating the physical circumstances in an individuals life.

With this in mind, the whole debate presented by tobacco company executives and hypnosis marketers loses all footing as far as Im concerned.

However you wish to slice it, smoking is an addiction. It s extremely difficult to break this deadly habit, and only those individuals with serious intention, a rock solid plan, and a great support network are likely to achieve the ultimate goal of smoking cessation.