– My Most Valuable Advice

Importance of Stories for your Children

Storytelling is the oldest form of teaching, and one of the most effective, due to its very nature. Storytelling was a way to bond and further Social ties, and a way to educate children as it answered some of the questions they had growing up. Stories shaped their perspective and enhanced their curiosity and willingness to find out about events and things around them. Each culture out there has stories that have been passed down through generations. It is why the art of storytelling is so important in today’s society.

Stories enhance that sense of wonder kids already have. Stories will teach them about who they are, who other people are, what is around them and where they live, and other things they are curious about. Stories also foster a deeper appreciation of everything they have, everything around them, and how they live. Such appreciation comes from understanding more about all those things around them. Before kids get into formal education, stories you tell them, those they read by themselves, whether through books you bought them or online, such as on this site, stories remain their key to the world.

Telling your children stories, or at least giving access to stories, is a way of making them brilliant both in class and in life. There are even more benefits to telling kids stories.

The first time a child listens to a story, they normally are so gripped by it, their faces just light up and their minds race. They will ask so many questions that you need to get them even more stories to feed their imagination and curiosity.

Storytelling helps keep children occupied, as a form of playtime. They get to learn how to talk, make their case, pass across information, and such important conversation parts through the stories. Stories also get them interested in reading. The fun and light approach of stories helps prepare them for their more formal and structured textbooks later in their education. At the same time, the kids will be inspired to begin writing. Whether they too will write stories of their own, or embrace classroom writing in their education, stories have proven to be a good place to lay the necessary foundation.

Stories will also foster that sense of community. You can read a story to your child by themselves, or you can read to a group of kids. Either way, that sense of belonging will be fostered.

Stories also help build up their listening skills. Kids hardly ever listen well. It is why they get into so much trouble. But as they take an interest in stories you read to and with them, they will learn to listen better.

Kids who have the talent and interest in acting will also develop those skills further through stories. At the same time, stories are one of the ways through which kids will remain entertained for most of their childhood as well as youth.

Stories are a gateway to so much fun and learning for your kids. Take time therefore to let them have access to beautiful and well-written stories out there. You can begin by visiting this site, to introduce them to this incredible world.

