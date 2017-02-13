Lessons Learned from Years with Companies

Why Take Advantage Of Instagram Marketing?

When talking about the role of social media as marketing platform for business, it’s generally only the big names that grab their attention like Twitter and Facebook. Well, the reasons are quite obvious as they have the most popular and biggest names in social media scene with users running to millions. Of course, which entrepreneur would not want to take advantage on expansive following for their business?

Then again, there are some social media platforms that are lesser known but can deliver the same amount of benefits to your business like what mentioned and one of it is Instagram. This offers businesses with an easy way of not just growing your business but also, reaching your targeted audience. By reading this article, we will talk about a few of the reasons on why your business has to leverage Instagram as part of its marketing tool.

More active users than what you think – believe it or not, Instagram managed to generate more than 150 million unique active users. The number might seem smaller than the prior but what you must take into mind is the time period in which it managed to accumulate such growth. This figure is something to commend because after all, Instagram debuted in 2010.

Business-like feeling – Instagram is creating a more business like feeling when compared to Twitter and Facebook that has a tendency to be more personal. This is where 70 percent of the world’s top and leading brands play and with that, it only indicates serious business. A survey has showed that Instagram users have higher tendency of sharing, liking and commenting on brand postings in comparison to other social media sites there is.

Visual appeal – another factor that keeps users interested in this social site is the ability of sharing experiences and stories visually via visual content. Consumers whether you like it or not prefer visual content as it is a lot easier to share, read and understand instead sifting through pages of content. On Instagram, users can post high quality videos and photos that are authentic to your business.

You can even use this visual content to tell stories of your business and build a personality for it too. You can utilize this to give more emphasis on what happened behind the scenes, which adds transparency to your business.

Flexibility in editing – through Instagram marketing, you are not just given the opportunity to upload original videos and photos of your own but also, the chance of editing them to make it more relevant to your business.