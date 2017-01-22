Lessons Learned About Services

The Importance of Choosing a Good Web Hosting Provider

A lot of smart business owners use websites and blogs to communicate with existing clients and reach out to potential ones. Although most business owners know the value of creating quality content, the importance of using a good web host usually takes a back seat.

As a business, maximizing profits is one of your most vital – if not the most – priorities. If you think choosing a good web host won’t matter, think again. It will, and the following are three likely scenarios with the wrong company:

Revenue Loss

With your site down, you lose the opportunity to introduce your products and services to potential customers. If you operate an online store, you will also end up with potential sales and income loss. Your loss may be small, but it still accumulates over time, and it’s still nevertheless a revenue loss.

Negative SEO

With a high SEO rank, you can be sure that your customers will easily find you. If your site is always down, this will pull down your ranking, too, and that is not good. Besides, a slow website will be a big turn-off to visitors, that only decreases your online popularity further.

Security Problems

To protect your site against security breaches, a good web hosting company will back up your data to a remote server and make sure it can be restored easily. As well, they will provide round-the-clock technical support, maintenance, and of course, security.

So how do you choose the best web hosting provider?

Options

There are plenty of web hosting options nowadays, like shared hosting, dedicated hosting, managed web hosting, VPS (virtual private server), etc. Before you make a choice, make sure you have studied each of them and compared them based on your needs and requirements.

Customer Service

Hosting providers can say they offer 24-7 support, but this will not assure you that will get quick, knowledgeable service. Don’t commit long term unless you have tested the response of the provider’s customer support staff.

Uptime Track Record

No web host can promise 100 % uptime, but you should aim for an average of 99% at least.

Beyond Price

As a business, you should avoid extended downtime by all means. If your expected traffic is limited, basic shared web hosting may be enough. Otherwise, you need to invest in a good dedicated or managed hosting provider.

Scalability

Over time, traffic to your website will increase. You need a web hosting company that can scale and accommodate your growth.

Reputation

Lastly, go with a host that has a stellar reputation. How long have they been in business? Can they provide names and contact information of some of their past clients? Take a look at their average downtime stats and maintenance schedules.

There are plenty lot of web hosting providers out there nowadays. Do your homework and choose with care.