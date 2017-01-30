Lessons Learned About Developers

The Importance of JavaScript in Your Website In the use as client-side programming language, it is posted in a website the latest usage statistics showing the use of JavaScript in over 91% in websites. JavaScript is also the preferred means of many programmers in writing both client-side and server-side. In using JavaScript for server-side development, developers have also to rely on frameworks like Node.js. It is said that JavaScript can efficiently take care large scale and complex enterprise applications. There are some reasons why JavaScript can be said to handle complex enterprise applications in an effective way. First reason is through simplifying composition of a complex enterprise application, programmers can easily hasten their development. By creating shadow DOM boundaries, JavaScript libraries are making it easier for programmers to simplify the composition of applications in complex business. Web browsers can generate and deliver documents using tags of HTML that are common like div, select, and input with the use of shadow DOM. Aside from decoupling the components in each of the framework of JavaScript, the shadow DOM will further lead a fluid communication between the components. Programmers are therefore helped through JavaScript in the maintenance and managing effectively by simplifying their composition.

According to several surveys, a large percentage of people nowadays are using their mobile devices to access websites. In the same survey, it is also noted that an increase of a good number of organizations are implementing policies about BYOD or bring your own device. In this case, management would like to ensure that the enterprise application delivery is of quality in its user experience across many devices. The objective therefore of a responsive web design, is to use a modern website design technique that will help businesses make their web-based enterprise deliver across different devices a quality user experience. The usage of open technologies like HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3, are being emphasized in a responsive web design.

Next supporting reason why JavaScript is effective is its isormorphic application development. Several companies nowadays would choose for isomorphic JavaScript development in order to create web applications that can deliver a quality user experience over several devices. According to programmers, they find it easier to manage, update and maintain the isomorphic JavaScript applications. Developers have the option to use a number of transpilers in order to simplify JavaScript programming thus making it easy for programmers. Programmers are helped in adding functionality to the enterprise application through these many transpiler tools, and eventually making JavaScript effective to handle different modern enterprise applications. JavaScript has also several frameworks that are robust and fully-featured in comparison to others. To add functionality to the enterprise application fast, programmers can use large frameworks like Angular and Ember. In order to make a specific task efficient, programmers will opt to use the lightweight libraries example React.