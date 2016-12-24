Learning The “Secrets” of Equipment

What Types Of MIDI Keyboard There Is? Whenever MIDI keyboards are brought up in a conversation, every musician knows that this is about varieties of digital or electric keyboards. Unlike before where just special keyboards are able to do MIDI, today almost every modern electric keyboards are compatible in MIDI. You can’t simply miss them out as they are the ones with MIDI In and Out slots in the back. The piano and controller types are basically the two basic types of electronic keyboards that you can find in the market. Number 1. Controller types – in this kind of keyboard, it is typically what many would associate as MIDI keyboard. While this has keys, you will not hear any sound even when you press them. In an effort to convert MIDI impulses to sounds, you need to have a computer running DAW or Digital Audio Workstation software.

And since they do not have speakers, controllers are often cheaper and smaller compared to their regular piano counterparts. The truth is, this makes them versatile and portable and apart from that, they can fit in almost any type of space you can think of.

Number 2. Piano or personal keyboard type – as for this type of keyboard, this have a built-in sound system. To put it simply, sound immediately comes out when you start pressing the keys not like a controller keyboard. You don’t have to connect them to a computer to hear anything. The benefit of this system is that, you can set it up almost anywhere and not need to worry on having a computer and software required. However, the downfall for such is that, it is big mainly because of the built-in internal sound system. So if you have a small space, you might find it hard to set it up. MIDI keyboards come in wide range of number keys too like 25, 37, 49, 61, 76 and 88. The higher the numbers are typically piano type keyboards while the lower ones tend to be controllers. Smaller number of keys will not be of any issue to you if you don’t play the piano. On the other hand, you may want to consider getting the 88 or at the least, the 76 so by that you will get wider option to play if you like to get that piano feel. And speaking of getting that piano kind of feeling, the action keys will determine help in determining that. Full weighted keys provide assistance and at the same time, spring back of pianos. Synth action doesn’t have resistance or whatsoever while the keys quickly springs back. Hope you have a great idea about MIDI keyboards.