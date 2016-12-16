Instruments – Getting Started & Next Steps

Testing Moisture Levels

When there is moisture in excess, surfaces, walls, and certain machinery will have a variety of problems. If there is much moisture leaks and corrosion on surfaces will become a problem. Our surroundings will never be without moisture. In order to prevent the degeneration of things because of moisture it is best to gauge the level of moisture around them. A moisture test meter is designed specifically for this purpose.

When the moisture test meter was first invented it was specifically made for testing moisture in timber and it was mostly a wood moisture meter. Today, there are more applications to the moisture test meter since this moisture gauge technology has slowly evolved over the years. The specifications are different for these gauges and they are used to measure moisture on different materials. The state of construction materials can also be determined by this device. This is also a helpful tool for people who prefer DIY. Being able to gauge moisture levels in wood and concrete can go a long way in preserving them.

Aside from wood and concrete, the moisture test meter is also used in gardening, and detecting problems in walls, roofs, and floors. Some moisture testers can also measure the moisture content of an entire home. You will find two basic forms of moisture meters, namely, the pin and pin-less meters. It is the pin meter than is most commonly used to test moisture, The pin meter uses two or more pins. When the pins are inserted in materials it measures the electrical resistance.

The amount of electrical resistance is equal to the amount of moisture in the material. Pin meters can be applied for different materials as they are very versatile. How pinless meters works follows the principle of electrical impedance. With this device, and moisture can be tested without harming the materials in question. Pinless meters are ideal for testing concrete and wood.

In agriculture, when measure moisture after a harvest, moisture test meters are used. Moisture level tests are regularly conducted by agriculturists and civil engineers in order to test the soil for suitability and long term sustenance for building and irrigation.

Moisture meters are also very important for industrial applications and scientific purposes. If the moisture content of a substance determines the overall quality of the product then testing for moisture is very important. The usefulness of this device is seen everywhere from soil testing, to testing consumer goods, laboratories or for DIY enthusiasts. So go ahead and buy a moisture test meter today.

