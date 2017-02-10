If You Read One Article About Sales, Read This One

House for Sale: Sell Your House Without a Realtor

One of the biggest investments many of us make is owning a home. The standard practice when it comes to selling a property is to find a real estate agent. Real estate agents share about seven percent of the total sale price of a property which is their commission, and this amount is a hefty lost portion of your equity given out to real estate agents. So, how can you be your own real estate agent in selling your home? Before hiring a real estate agent, you need to consider your listing, marketing strategy, selling points, negotiation skills and managing skills in initiating an open house.

Experts recommend that pricing properties competitively before listing it on MLS or Multiple Listing Service is a very important factor in selling a property. The internet is a very good source of information about the selling prices of houses in your neighborhood, so you can make comparisons and be able to set a competitive price for your own home. Our home is truly priceless for the memories and time we invested into it for years that we have stayed, however when it comes to selling your home, you need to be realistic in setting the right price for it, though it’s never easy to do. Experts recommend for homeowners who want to sell their houses to get a flat fee listing on the MLS, which is the most comprehensive list of real estate properties for sale in the United States. You can advertise your house through by putting up “for sale” signs, listing on major reputable shopping platforms, avail brochures, yard signs and market through social media. The advertising medium you’ll be using is just a fraction of a real estate agent’s commission.

It is also an option to hold an open house for advertising the sale of your home by posting “for sale” signs in your neighborhood. Give your visitors some light refreshments and distribute brochures for them to take when they leave. It is important to know the selling points of your house and make sure you include basic information such as the location, price, lot size, number of bathrooms and bedrooms and specific information that make your house special to prospective buyers. Research online listings to get an idea of the specific details that agents and sellers include in their listings. You will find specific details such as stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, oak wood deck and antique furniture included, all used to entice prospective buyers. Don’t limit yourself and make some creative strategies such as offering a free flat screen LED television that an average person cannot afford if a prospective buyer buy your house.Homes – Getting Started & Next Steps

