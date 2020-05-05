If You Read One Article About , Read This One

Your Many Options of Wood Floor Finishes

There is just something welcoming and natural when you visit homes that come with wooden flooring. Perhaps these are some of the reasons why you choose wood as your residential floor option. However, as a homeowner, you must understand that having wood floors requires a lot of attention from you. If you want to maintain wood floors properly and keep them as damage-free as possible in the long run, you have to make sure to choose your wood floor finishes right.

As you know by now, all wood floors need proper finishing. With wood floor finishes, your floor gets the kind of protection that it deserves for day-to-day wear and tear. There are many things that you need to consider if you want to choose the right finishing on your wooden floor. For starters, you have to assess what kind of wear your floor will go through based on the kind of lifestyle you have. If you have no idea where to begin, you can always go to a wood flooring specialist and seek their advice. They will help you figure out which finishing will work best for your wood flooring. If you are interested in knowing your options beforehand, this short article will provide you a guide for some of your wood floor finish options today.

One of the most common variants of wood floor finishes is the penetrating finish or surface finish. This type of wood finishing is film-forming. In short, it remains on the surface of your wooden floor to create a protective coating. From this type of finishing, you also have different surface finishes for wood to choose from. First, you have the water-based finishes. They are typically clear and are very quick-drying and durable. Another very durable wood floor finishing option is the amber-colored oil-based finish.

From clear to amber in color, you also have moisture-cured wood floor finishes. Not only is this finishing extremely durable, but also, unlike other types of surface finishes, they are more resistant to moisture. Another extremely durable wood finishing option is the conversion varnish finishing. It is still clear in color to slightly amber.

Wood floor wax is another type of wood floor finishing. It hardens on the surface of your wooden floor by forming a penetrating protective seal. In terms of color, it is low luster to amber. While you can rely on this type of finishing to protect your wooden floor, you may have to keep up with a more frequent schedule in terms of its maintenance.

UV-cured wood floor finishes are another type of surface finish that you can use. They are typically water-based and are immediately cured with the use of ultraviolet light. Contractors may apply this type of finishing on-site. Other times, they may apply it while the wooden floor is still within the process of manufacturing. Aluminum oxide finishes are another type of wood floor finish that is applied while the manufacturing process is ongoing. These finishes are extremely durable.

Penetrating finishes are often natural oil finishes, which can be either hard wax oil finishes or penetrating oils. As the name implies, they penetrate the pores of the wood and harden until they give off a long-lasting and durable finish.

