If You Read One Article About , Read This One

Amazing Facts About Water

Human and also earth’s survival is heavily reliant on the basic element of water. Water can be located in almost all areas. At first glance, one can find water a little basic and boring. The reason for this is because water does not give an aura of excitement by simply staring at it. But, when you do a lot of investigation and research, you can find that water has some amazing facts that you probably did not know about. In the following paragraphs, this article seeks to discover these unknown facts and explains them in detail. It enables you to discover some amazing elements about water that you probably did not know about and hence you will be surprised.

The first amazing fact you may need to know is that you can die from taking excess water. This is referred to as water intoxication. It can also be referred to as hyperhydration. When you consume a lot of water on a short period, you could end up causing harm to your body and ultimately die. A lot of water intake causes salts and electrolytes to dilute in the body. This is what results to a kidney malfunction. Such an issue is what can cause you to die.

The next amazing factor is that in the entire earth’s surface, there can only by thirty percent of water which is usable. It is possible to find a lot of articles showing that the surface of the earth is extensively covered with a lot of water. However, most of it is seawater. And seawater is essentially inconsumable by mankind. This then leaves only thirty percent of water possible for functions such as the growth of crops, industry functions and domestic uses and as a blade. Additionally, it is important to know that only one percent of water is safe for human consumption. This is because most of the usable water is unsafe or generally too salty.

Another amazing fact is that the atmosphere of the earth is generally full of water. The sky indeed has a lot of water in it. It is impossible to see this water with the human eye. In fact, scientists claim that the water found in the atmosphere alone is more than all the water found in rivers in the world. This is an interesting fact because it does not matter how hard you look at the sky; you simply cannot be able to see this water. It is even more amazing when you go ahead to think of how the water can stay up there for long.