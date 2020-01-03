How to secure your online accounts?

Identity crimes involve situations such as a hacker stealing your passwords to break into your accounts or claiming your financial identity, or someone thousands of miles away from you running transactions on your credit card and taking out loans on your behalf.

Detangling yourself from identity theft can be impossible. And there may be long-lasting damage to your credit history. So how can you protect your credential information like a pro?

Use a password manager

The average internet user has more than 200 digital accounts that require passwords, according to experts. And in the next five years, the company expects the number to double to 400. Managing that many strong, unique passwords without a device is quite difficult. That is why you need a password manager. It helps you create and organize more random and stronger passwords.

Encrypt your USB flash drives

USB flash drives are often the weak link, if you lose it, anyone can pick it up and read it. What you need is a USB flash drives have built-in numeric keypads, and protect your data with strong encryption such as AES-256.

Use a Virtual Private Network ( VPN )

A VPN, which protects, encrypts and shields users’ online activities from unauthorized access by hackers, ISPs, Wi-Fi network operators, and others. By concealing your location and real IP address, it makes you look like you’re browsing from a completely different country.

Use the two-factor authentication

two-factor authentication prevents others from using a password reset to take control of your accounts. But if you use your phone number for two-factor authentication, it is become useless. So set up two-factor authentication with your phone and email or something else for protecting your account.