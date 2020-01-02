How to Secure Your Disney+ Account?

According to news, thousands of Disney Plus accounts have been hacked and compromised — and offered for sale on cybercrime forums. Disney has now responded by saying that only a “small percentage” of the 10 million-plus users of the service have been compromised by their usernames and passwords and that hackers have not hacked Disney Plus systems.

How to secure your network connection and protect your Disney+ accounts?

1.Clear your cookies

As websites can track your online activities by your cookies cache through IP address. When you delete your cookies, you clear your log in information, remove the snippets that can be used for identifying you.

2.A more randomized password

A complicated homemade password should be 10-12 characters minimum and include capital letters, lower-case letters, numbers and symbols. You may need to avoid common rephrase and sentences. And of course, don’t tell anyone, not even in your online chat history. Online chat history could be easily broken into when your phone lost or virus

3.Password Manager

Dubbed as password manager, it is a tool for organizing your passwords and help you to create complicated and randomized ones. It stores and manages information about the different kinds of passwords you use to access your various accounts. You need to set an master password to get access all of them. It even can automatically fill information on your log in pages. It is a good solution when facing the dilemma to create a hard-to-crack password but easy-to-remember password. If you are buying password manager, that is to say, you are buying trust, so a trustworthy software implemented with high encryption technology should be taken into account. Read some reviews before taking the money out of your pocket.

4.Using a VPN

When it comes to online security, a VPN is the crucial technology of this field.

VPNs protect users’ digital privacy, online security and rights.

Firstly, it can unblock websites and is ideal for streaming geo-restricted media content while protecting users from undue access Internet censorship, no matter you are at home or on holiday.

Furthermore, VPNs hide IP address and encrypts your online traffic, it enhances users’ privacy. So that hackers or third-parties will not be able to track users’ real IP and find out personal details.

It also ensures the safety of your network connections, avoid hacking and detection.

However, sometimes a VPN could probably slows down your internet speed.