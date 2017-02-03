Getting Creative With Technology Advice

The Various Uses of SD-WAN SD-WAN which is short for software-defined networking in a wide area of network, is one of the new products of the two most important technologies namely the internet and the computer, and its main function is to simplify the management and operation of a wide area network by separating or decoupling the network hardware from its mechanism of control. The manufacturers and inventors of SD-WAN are targeting the business companies who are in need of such great product, for it is allowing the users and consumers the privilege of building a higher performance of WAN by enabling these business companies to partially or completely replace their private WAN connection technologies that are expensive, like for example a MPLS or multiprotocol label switching, into a leased lines that are inexpensive to be purchased. The business companies who are using such great technology can obtain the various benefits brought to them by such products and that includes the chances and privilege of connecting to remote branch offices to data centers and vice versa, delivering the applications and services that are required to perform the functions of these businesses and lastly, is the privilege of extending over a larger distance the computer networks that they have within their company. The SD-WAN products is basically designed by the inventors to address problems in the network and any other operation challenges such as service outage, network congestion, lower latency requirements of modern operations like video conferencing, streaming media, virtualized applications and desktops, and VoIP calling, bandwidth requirements for featuring high-definition video, difficulty and expensive costs of expanding WAN capability, difficulties in management of network and troubleshooting jitter and packet loss. In using the SD-WAN it enhances and replacing the traditional branch routers by using virtual appliances, and these appliances can control the application-level policies and offer an overlay of the networks with the use of a less-expensive consumer level internet links which acts as a dedicated circuit. The software-defined networking in a wide area of network or SD-WAN product can be a virtual appliance or physical appliance and commonly, they are being placed by the users and consumers in cloud platforms, corporate data centers, small remote offices and branch offices. The various required characteristic of every SD-WAN products includes the ability to support VPNs or virtual private network and third party services like WAN optimization controllers, web gateways and firewalls, a simple interface that is very easy to manage and configure the ability of doing dynamic path selection which can be used for resiliency purposes or load sharing, the ability of supporting multiple connection types like frame relay, MPLS or multiprotocol label switching and higher speed LTE or long-term evolution wireless connections. The great common features that are being offered by the manufacturers to their probable clients and consumers includes flexible deployment options, and troubleshooting, simplified administration, includes QoS or quality of service, resilience, and security.

