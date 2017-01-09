Getting Creative With Designs Advice

Why BIM is Important

Building information modelling better known as BIM simply is a technique that is being used in the AEC industry which helps to plan and manage construction projects effectively. During the design process, BIM facilitates creation of digital representations of buildings by using geometry and relevant data. Utilization of software tools is one of the benefits that AEC industries have earned by using BIM technology in its operations. Improving operability between teams, better scheduling as well as effective coordination of building and construction projects are additional benefits. BIM helps the design team which mainly consists of architects, engineers and surveyors to come up with a virtual information model which they pass on to contractors to implement. Even before moving to the site of construction, the design team is able to get a virtual construction model of the project.

With the help of BIM, the documentation ofthe construction process is usually high quality and accurate. Reduction of the building lifecycle is implemented with this technology which helps to improve the level of interaction among engineers, architects as well as contractors. Any conflicts that may arise among the designers can be eliminated by using this technology as it plays a major role in coordination of the building lifecycle. Besides production of accurate quantity take-offs, BIM also helps to provide improved construction management during the entire process. Projects that done with the aid of BIM technology tend to be more accurate and cost-effective as well.

With the help of BIM, the 3D objects of the design can be analyzed by the computer in order to identify any errors and correct them automatically thus making this technology more superior as compared to manual drawings. There is a significant reduction in number of errors and change orders with the help of this technology. The data provided by building information modelling can be used in plenty of ways such as generate material bills which is essential during cost estimation or making orders for materials. This technology therefore plays a big part in integration of all processes essential in a construction project.

Unlike CADD tools, those tools used in BIM are quite different. BIM mostly involves online simulation of a construction model and the processes provide better products at a much cheaper cost to owners. The main feature of this technology is the use of coordinated computable information during the design process. Creation of the model enhances better decision making, construction planning, performance predictions as well as cost estimates. This kind of technology is usually implemented during the entire building life cycle which includes the maintenance and operation stages.

BIM enables creation of different components of construction in order to reduce the design lifecycle before its implemented. It also helps to cut project costs simply by eliminating the waste of construction material.

Source: https://investor-square.com/investment-news/newswire/future-home-personality-character/