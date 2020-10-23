Getting Creative With Advice

Choosing Your First Sleeping Bag for Camping

So how does an all season bag for sleeping and a camping sleeping bag differ? Basically, camping bags provide more room to move in while all season bag for sleeping provides a lighter and snug fit. In case you prefer to use separate bags for each activity, then it’s highly recommended to really chose the backpack style because you want it to be lightweight and portable since you’ll be carrying it.

Choosing the Shape of the Sleeping Bag

Most of the time, campers lean towards bags that provide enough room to roll over and stretch out some muscles; hence, the typical rectangular design of the majority of bags today. Predicting if the bag has enough room without literally opening it and sneaking inside can be a challenge. The next best thing is going to REI stores or ‘trying on’ various bags and seeing which style best fits your needs and taste. Generally, sleeping bags come in the shape discussed below:

? Mummy – in order to give extra warmth while cutting on the weight, this sleeping bag is quite snug so you can actually roll over with the bag instead of just inside it.

? Semi rectangular – also called the barrel or modified mummy shape the semi rectangular sleeping bag covers numerous shapes that are a compromise between roominess and warmth.

? Double bags – these bags are made for two people, a favorite for couples that want to sleep together. Another option would be two rectangular bags that can be zipped together; take note that the bags have to be the same brand and model to work. Other bags can also be zipped if one is a right-hand zip and the other is a left-hand zip.

? Rectangular – rectangular sleeping bags give plenty of room for a good stretch and some can even be unzipped completely and turned into a comforter.

? Kid-Size Sleeping Bags – these sleeping bags are just smaller, shorter and a bit more affordable especially when compared to adult sleeping bags.

Additional Features of Sleeping Bags

Sleeping bag hood – you’d be surprised at how much warmer a sleeping bag can be with the help of a snug-fitting hood; bags with lower temperature ratings like have hoods.

Stash pocket – only a handful of sleeping bags offer these stash spots for small items like lip balms and watches.

Zipper features – sleeping bags that feature more than a single zipper slider allows easier adjustment to ventilation. Apart from that, other bags avoid zipper snagging altogether by shielding the zipper with the help of a guard while some actually cover the entirety of the zipper.

Sleeping Bag Accessories

Storage sack – sleeping bags that are permanently squashed inside stuff racks can prove to be a challenge for the insulation, hence many bags come with big cotton or mesh storage sacks for long-term storage.

Stuff sack – sleeping bags that are placed in stuff sacks will need less space when you place it inside your vehicle.

Sleeping bag liner – placing a sleeping bag liner inside the bag will keep it clean and adds extra warmth.

