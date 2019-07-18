Finding Similarities Between and Life

Benefits Associated With a Constant Check On the Engine Light

Car damages and faults are phenomena that are not pleasing to all the car owners. Since car faults come without warning, your plan for a trip may be spoiled because using a faulty car can lead to an accident. Although you should take your car to an auto repair shop; there are some issues you can fix on your own. Engine light is one area that you can check at home without involving a mechanic. Read on to learn some of the things that trigger the engine light.

Air mass flow sensor (MAF) could be failing, making. You should ensure that the air filter is clean to reduce the vulnerability of MAF. It is important to note that the mass flow sensor is at a higher risk at snowy and icy roads and dusty and dry summer roads. Some of the issues caused by a faulty MAF are: increased emissions, low gas mileage, stalling of the car, etc. In case the spark plugs are faulty, it will also trigger the engine light.

The other reason why you should check the engine light is that the catalytic converter could be faulty. The catalytic converter should be plugged and checked regularly even though the car can still move without it. It is also likely that the gas cap could be faulty; hence you should check the engine light. If the engine light comes on and the car is not jerking, the first thing to check is the gas cap.

Besides, the engine light could be a sign that the oxygen sensors are not functioning well. Remember that a faulty oxygen sensor could lead to inaccurate data on the computer; hence a decrease in the gas mileage. By using a scanner, you will be able to identify the sensor that requires a checkup irrespective of the number of sensors in your car. The spark plug wires, which transfer energy from the coils to the plugs could also be faulty, causing the engine light to come on. Apart from low performance, a fault in the spark plug wires could also lead to a rough idle as well as reduced gas mileage.

The engine light could as well be signaled by a fault in the alarm system, which may prevent the car from starting especially if they are not installed correctly. To avoid disappointments, contact an expert to install the after-market alarm system. Choosing the best alarm installer can be a challenge. Lastly, it could be caused by a dead battery; hence you should replace it as soon as possible.