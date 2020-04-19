Finding Similarities Between and Life

Must-Have Traits of an Effective Business Leader

Business leaders are not made over night, it takes years of practice and experience.

The main reason for the considerable numbers of years in practice is the idea that effective leaders are able to handle a handful of skills, each one with their own learning curve. These ‘skills’ are better described as ‘virtues’ when you really look at it.

Leadership styles heavily depend on the kind of business and at what stage the business is at the moment; various styles may be implemented but below are the ideal basics:

Self-awareness

High on the list of essential traits for business leaders is self-awareness of the ability of a person to judge their own strengths and weaknesses.

More often than not, leaders as well as driven entrepreneurs travel to great lengths in order to cover up weaknesses that should have been handled better if they were openly addressed; this is the initial step in seeking a solution. Another unhealthy scenario is when they have no clue as to what their weaknesses are and solely rely on strengths.

These unhealthy circumstances will leave them vulnerable over time and the business will likely suffer as well.

Quick to Decide

Even if faced with limited time, an effective leader has to make sound decisions.

Failing to come up with a concrete decision is already a decision in itself despite what some may think; this occurrence is named ‘paralysis by analysis.’ Because of the fear of making a mistake, action is further postponed, thus causing bigger and more complicated problems.

Decisiveness is one of the hardest traits to acquire since the lesson is oftentimes learned the hard way, but once it is learned, the true value of confident and swift movement is appreciated even if there are uncertainties as to the directions; effective business leaders prefer any direction than no direction.

Equal Treatment

Fair treatment of others, regardless of the circumstance, is a characteristic that effective leaders should possess.

The absence of fairness paves the way for subjectivity which is hard to scale. Being a business leader means that one cannot afford the luxury of looking at personal issues, situations and conflicts in close detail. Instead, place practices and principles in place to ensure that the desired outcome is achieve; this step is more important than taking into account all the details of every conflict.

Interest

Potential leaders that want people to follow them should express excitement while leading. Leading by example is the most effective way because employees rarely work for leaders that can’t follow the same rules that they set. Teams and departments won’t give their sweat, blood and tears into activities run by leaders who don’t seem as excited as they are.

