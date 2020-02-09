Figuring Out

Easy and Cheap Ways of Feeding Large Groups

Wedded couples know how expensive wedding caterings can be with some spending above ten thousand dollars for a single wedding. Regardless of the type of social event you are putting together, there are many inexpensive meals for large groups that you can serve to save on the catering costs. Regardless of the magnitude of the social event you have lined up or the number of people who will attend, you don’t have to stress yourself about how you will feed them here. If you are wondering how you will feed all the people attending your social event, you can read more here.

If you are hosting group dinners or social even for this company, you can borrow slow cookers from friends and neighbors and make various types of soup. For further convenience, you should set up the slow cookers with the various soups for self-service to your guests. Since you are looking to minimize the costs as much as possible, you should only set up one station with meat soup while the other options should be dominated with vegetable.

If you are looking to keep the costs low, you can put all the ingredients required for fajitas like onions, chicken, mushrooms and peppers, giving your guests and attendees the chance to make their own fajitas. You can transform your small gathering into a party by availing chips or salsa among others to the guests. However, one of the best dinner ideas you can consider for large groups of people is macaroni and cheese.

If you opt for macaroni and cheese, you can use pasta which is cheap to make it ahead of time for your party or event. You can buy small rolls of sliders in bulk packages if it is an option you are considering for your event. When you put the bottom and top halves of the sliders with your fillings in-between, the cheese will melt in the oven and hold the sliders together; it is another option you can consider for feeding large groups of people.

When you have an event coming up, get a couple of pork tenderloins and cook them in a slow cooker for a couple of hours in anticipation of your guests. Another crowd favorite you can consider besides macaroni and cheese is baked ziti which you can boil ahead of time and mix with tomato sauce while addition of meat is optional. With the tips explained in this article, you can plan, execute and feed everyone at your event properly without breaking the bank.