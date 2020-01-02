Everything you need to know about the Smart DNS?

DNS stands for Domain Name System, a naming system that translates website domains into IP address, and viceversa. A Smart DNS is a service that lets you access geo-restricted content – usually music, videos, movies, TV shows, and sports.

A Smart DNS is a tool that can be used on the Internet to access geo-blocked content from anywhere. It replaces your DNS address to ensure that certain websites do not see the where you physically are. However, there’s no encryption so you can enjoy your original ISP speeds and enjoy a ton of pre-blocked websites.

The advantage of Smart DNS services includes that first, it won’t slow down your internet speed while you browsing online. Secondly, it is completely legal to use no matter where you are. Google also offers a public DNS address(8.8.8.8).

But Smart DNS also has some downsides-which includes, they don’t secure your online traffic, moreover, they can be blocked by your ISP if they’re using a Transparent DNS proxy. It doesn’t work for torrenting, and does not bypass the firewall restrictions either.

A solution to solve those problem and make your online traffic safer is to use a VPN. As a VPN has encryption to ensure the safety online, so it works for torrenting, firewall restrictions by hiding your real IP address. A VPN service provider can not only help you unblock websites but also ensure safety online.