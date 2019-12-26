Encrypt Your Files, Protect Your Privacy

Now, in our everyday lives, the personal devices are so critical that they literally carry our lives. That is why you must take particular care so that your sensitive personal information does not fall into the wrong hands.

One of the key security tools you can use is a VPN, also called by Virtual Private Network. A VPN can be used not only for bypassing geo-restrictions to unblock websites, but also for preventing people from storing the information and manipulating it. Nevertheless, it is only when the information is communicated via the Internet. But imagine someone has access to the filing system of your actual device? How to prevent them from copying and scrutinizing your data? The reply is cryptography. You can also encrypt your Offline data using same privacy technologies as VPNs for safe storage of your files. Let’s look at the different ways in which you can use data privacy encryption.

To encrypt all your devices

Smartphones and tablets are often able to encrypt the entire capacity of the device in these days. You can do something from the system settings manually. If you set a passcode, Apple devices can encrypt by default. There’s no way to read the data on the computer without your name, pin or other opening credentials.

So nothing is going to happen if someone takes your tablet or phone and discharges your media materials. Without the encryption key, it’s just gibberish.

Does this have an adverse effect? Destroy your own ability to release the content and if it isn’t backed up elsewhere, you will destroy the data permanently.

Performance degradation may also occur as the device must decrypt and encrypt fly data. It adds complexity to the system. Nonetheless, most mid-range smartphones have so much processing power today that you would never notice a difference. There is now a good percentage of devices with encryption hardware that does not lose efficiency.

In addition to mobile devices, computers for the laptop and desktop can encrypt all your drives. This can be achieved with advanced encryption technology at OS level such as Microsoft BitLocker, if the criteria are fulfilled by the program. You can also use Veracrypt’s free and open source encryption tools. It will not make many changes to your usage of the devices. Each time you boot up the computer, you just need to provide your encryption keys; without the keys, your files cannot be accessed.

To encrypt your cloud files

A tremendous comfort is offered by utilities such as DropBox, iCloud and other online storages. This is one of the reasons why we no longer have flash drives. The concern is that the databases can be compromised or that data can be quickly stored and read without being lawfully converted for any purpose.

It is a good idea to use an encryption kit to protect the cloud drive’s files or directories. It is not mandatory to encrypt the whole thing, but it’s a good idea to encrypt it if you have sensitive documents saved on these drives so no one else can read it, except for you. Yeah, it means that the search function is lost when indexing these files, but that’s a sensible thing to do.

To encrypt attachments

One vulnerable position for personal information hacking is email attachments. If you are using anything like Gmail or a modern server/email client, the safety encryption of your email attachments should be covered by their services. Both services are provided with secure email encryption. If any of the beneficiaries are not secured on the way, your data are at risk of being stolen.

Don’t directly write the password in the email if you share the password for opening the attachment. Do not write the password in the same email in particular! Share the password by using instant messaging or by phone (or through any other channel except for the email), instead of sending the other person the password by email. This may be considered a common procedure if you are a doctor or other specialist, who frequently send customer information in an email attachment.

How can an object be encrypted? In reality, it’s pretty simple. You can create an encrypted file with all the information you want to email with a program such as WinZip, but require a password before anyone can access the file.

To encrypt folders

To encrypted ZIP files is an easy job, but what if you just want to encrypt a single folder or a certain group of folders in it? Encryption software also allows you to create special files for encryption on your computers. Drag files such as tax documents, identity copies and bank files here. You can do this.

Download the app and pick the possibility to create or upgrade encrypted files. You must unlock them each time you enter these files. Put your preferred password in, and you’re in business!

To encrypt portable data

Certain security risks include external hard disking, USB thumb drives, SD cards and other portable files. When you lost them or get the sensitive files stolen, it may be possible to show up on dark websites or other hackers’ databases in just a few hours.

Then use that skill if your computer can encrypt SD cards. They should also encrypt thumb drives or external hard disks that you can do with your existing software for drive encryption. This is the same device that your hard drives are encrypted with.

The downside is that you can’t read the drive on a Linux machine, for instance, by using a Windows encryption program. Hardware level encryption is one solution to this. The built-in hardware encryption is a thumb drive or an external hard disk.

Some final words

Encrypting software these days is so easy that it is possible even for a kid to use. This ensures that everyone has no justification for preserving their sensitive data in a clear and understandable way. You will reduce the chances that someone will hack your personal information by only encrypting the most sensitive information today.