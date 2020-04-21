Case Study: My Experience With

Everything You Need to Know about STEM at Home

Home stem has become essential in the lives of many individuals especially during this period of the coronavirus and self-quarantine. It has become necessary for parents to look for constructive activities for their children. In this discussion, we are going to talk about some of the activities that can come in handy during this time of the coronavirus. One of these activities includes the germs and soap experiment. This is a very simple yet important activity where children get to learn the importance of handwashing and how germs are everywhere and one can get them even by touch surfaces. Through the videos, children can learn how soap works on pathogens and gets rid of germs. Another resource where your children can benefit from it the Scholastic at-home program for grades Pre-K-6th. It enables children to have daily lessons where they cover some of the topics they were to cover in school. You can also try the maker station home pack where you get to come up with design plans for your station or space for working at home.

For the children that love engineering activities, they can take advantage of the Engineering Bingo where kids with such kind of interest can explore their engineering talents and get to learn more. Other interesting activities that students can enjoy with their teachers include virtual field trips. This enables you to enjoy different journeys with your teacher online. For the children that enjoy science lessons, they can use the Smithsonian science education center and get to explore different activities for science lessons while at home. Parents can also benefit from homeschooling activities. You can take advantage of the Khan academy and select the lessons that are suitable for your child depending on their grade and what suits them. There are several science activities that you can get online and benefit from the video with demos on how to perform several science activities.

Other fun activities that you can venture into with your children include paper airplanes activities that get to initiate your child’s creativity. Take advantage of some of the fun activities that you can perform using toilet paper and see how creative your child can be. The STEM activities allow the child to improve their level of creativity and also get to sharpen their skills in different areas. With the current situation of the coronavirus, children require creative activities that challenge their brains and enable them to learn at home. It is important for parents to look for the different activities that suit their children and try to tap talent and skills that the child may have during this stay at home period. Many children may end up spending this time doing things that are not constructive and that is why parents should take advantage of the different STEM activities available. In this discussion, we have been able to look at several STEM activities that parents and children can indulge in during this coronavirus period and get to learn a thing or two, in the process.

Understanding

Getting To The Point –